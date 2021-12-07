 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ask SAM: What Winston-Salem was doing on the "date which will live in infamy"
0 Comments
top story

Ask SAM: What Winston-Salem was doing on the "date which will live in infamy"

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In honor of the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, take a look at the U.S. Navy's USS Arizona Relics Programs and how the history of the sunken vessel is being preserved. Video courtesy of the U.S. Navy and Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz.

Today is the 80th anniversary of the attack by the Imperial Japanese Navy against the U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The attack killed more than 2,400 military personnel and civilians.

The morning was beautiful, with warm temperatures, and partly cloudy skies, according to visitperalharbor.org. The attack started at 7:55 a.m. Hawaiian standard time, 12:55 p.m. eastern standard time. The majority of the American fighter planes were quickly destroyed. By 10:30 a.m. the attack was over.

Back here, people were getting home from church, having celebrated the second Sunday in Advent. Many were having lunch and then getting ready for the 10th annual performance of Handel’s “The Messiah” at Centenary Methodist Church set for 4 p.m. It was then, as now, sponsored by the Mozart Club.

Word started trickling through during the afternoon.

A Washington Post story on Dec. 6, 2011, about the 70th anniversary of the attack, said that during the Washington-Philadelphia football game that was played that afternoon, the crowd of more than 27,000 was not told of the attack. But many military officers and dignitaries were told over the PA system to report to their headquarters or offices.

In Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Journal, “The Messiah” went on as scheduled. More than 2,300 people attended the performance. Many people were turned away because of lack of space. Others listened on the radio.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Monday, as more news was coming in about the attack, the Associated Press reported that the Greensboro naval recruiting center was planning for a lot of men between 17 and 30 volunteering. “The office would open at 8 a.m. and continue to take applicants until up in the night, if necessary.”

The Journal ran the first causality lists from the AP starting on Monday. As the day went on people came by the Journal offices either to tell reporters about family members in the military in the Pearl Harbor area or see if anything might have come about relatives in Asia.

Anna Turner, a Salem College student, came by the office to watch the news teletypes. Her parents were either in Shanghai or on a ship bound for the U.S. They had notified her in late November that they were headed back to the states, but Turner had not heard from them since.

On Monday after the attack, Journal reporter Harvey Dinkins talked to people around town. He talked with more than 20 local residents. One of them was C.C. Weaver, the superintendent of the Winston-Salem District of the Methodist Church. Weaver had been out of town and found out about the attack when Dinkins called him.

“When apprised of developments and asked for his reactions he hesitated, as if waiting to weigh the significance of the news. 'I’m sorry,' he said, 'profoundly sorry … I don’t know how I could better express my feelings ... .'"

Dinkins reported, "Winston-Salem people were united on one point at least: 'We’re in a jam; we’re all in the same boat; It’s pull together or take the consequences.'"

U.S. Navy Seaman 1st Class David Russell sought refuge below deck on the USS Oklahoma when Japanese bombs began falling on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. But a split-second decision changed his mind, and likely saved his life. "I thought, 'What am I doing down here?' I was trained to be an anti-aircraft loader," says Russell, now 101. "I went topside. By the time I went topside, the ship was almost ready to capsize." Russell plans to return to Pearl Harbor on Tuesday for a ceremony in remembrance of those who died. The event marks the 80th anniversary of the attack that launched the U.S. into World War II. The Oklahoma lost 429 sailors and Marines, the second greatest death toll that day after the USS Arizona's 1,177. Altogether more than 2,300 American troops were killed.

Teri Mann Whyatt's uncle, William Edward Mann, was presumed killed aboard the USS Arizona during the Japanese attack of Pearl Harbor.
Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Online: journalnow.com/asksam

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill announces expungements for 30,000 people who were convicted when they were 16 and 17
Crime

Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill announces expungements for 30,000 people who were convicted when they were 16 and 17

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced that 30,000 people will have their criminal records expunged. The people were convicted at a time when state law treated anyone 16 and 17 as adults. Because of that, their convictions were public record. Juvenile records are sealed. O'Neill said he wanted to even the playing field so that people convicted before the law changed would have the same benefit as 16 and 17-year-olds convicted now. 

Former Forsyth GOP chair faces new charges alleging he conspired to steal $6,000 golf cart
Crime

Former Forsyth GOP chair faces new charges alleging he conspired to steal $6,000 golf cart

Former Forsyth County GOP chair Nathan Tabor is facing new charges. This time, he is accused of conspiring with another man to steal and then sell a $6,000 golf cart. Over the past few months, Tabor, who chaired the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012 and has run for political office, has been charged with criminal offenses in three different counties, including Forsyth. He is accused of stealing items, such as catalytic converters in Brunswick County and cyberstalking family members in Catawba County, for which he was acquitted, and cyberstalking his former pastor. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert