Ask SAM: What Winston-Salem was doing on the "date which will live in infamy"

Today is the 81st anniversary of the attack by the Imperial Japanese Navy against the U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The attack killed more than 2,400 military personnel and civilians.

The morning was beautiful, with warm temperatures, and partly cloudy skies, according to visitpearlharbor.org. The attack started at 7:55 a.m. Hawaiian standard time, 12:55 p.m. eastern standard time on Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941. The majority of the American fighter planes were quickly destroyed.

By 10:30 a.m. it was over.

Back here, people were getting home from church, having celebrated the second Sunday in Advent. Many were having lunch and then getting ready for the 10th annual performance of Handel’s “The Messiah” at Centenary Methodist Church set for 4 p.m. It was then, as now, sponsored by the Mozart Club.

Word began to trickle through to the East Coast during the afternoon.

A Washington Post story on Dec. 6, 2011, about the 70th anniversary of the attack, said that during the Washington-Philadelphia football game that was played that afternoon, the crowd of more than 27,000 was not told of the attack. But many military officers and dignitaries were told over the PA system to report to their headquarters or offices.

In Winston-Salem, according to a story in the Journal, “The Messiah” went on as scheduled. More than 2,300 people attended the performance. Many people were turned away because of lack of space. Others listened on the radio.

On Monday, as more news was coming in about the attack, The Associated Press reported that the Greensboro naval recruiting center was planning for a lot of men between the ages of 17 and 30 volunteering. “The office would open at 8 a.m. and continue to take applicants until up in the night, if necessary.”

The Journal ran the first causality lists from the AP starting on Monday. As the day went on people came by the Journal offices either to tell reporters about family members in the military in the Pearl Harbor area or see if anything might have come about relatives in Asia.

Anna Turner, a Salem College student, came by the office to watch the news teletypes. Her parents were either in Shanghai or on a ship bound for the U.S. They had notified her in late November that they were headed back to the states, but Turner had not heard from them since.

On Monday after the attack, Journal reporter Harvey Dinkins talked to people around town. He talked with more than 20 local residents. One of them was C.C. Weaver, the superintendent of the Winston-Salem District of the Methodist Church. Weaver had been out of town and found out about the attack when Dinkins called him.

“When apprised of developments and asked for his reactions he hesitated, as if waiting to weigh the significance of the news. 'I’m sorry,' he said, 'profoundly sorry … I don’t know how I could better express my feelings ... .'"

Dinkins reported, "Winston-Salem people were united on one point at least: 'We’re in a jam; we’re all in the same boat; It’s pull together or take the consequences.'"