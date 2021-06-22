Ask SAM: What's going on at Interstate 40 and Thomasville Road in Winston-Salem?

Q: Why are all of the trees being cut down off the side of Interstate 40 at the Thomasville Road exit?
T.W.
Answer: The trees and undergrowth are being trimmed back or cut down to make the road safer, said John Rhyne, a division maintenance engineer with the N.C. Department of Transportation.
“Due to budget constraints a year ago and COVID staffing issues more recently we were unable to keep up with our normal trimming efforts," he said. "Over the past several months we have made an extra effort to clear undergrowth and remove many trees that have encroached toward the roadway over the past couple of years."
Rhyne said the trees posed several problems. Trees growing close to the roadway shade the road and contribute to wet and icy roadway conditions.
When they're trimmed back, allowing the sun to more quickly dry the road, increases pavement life and reduces potholes.
Also, some of the trees were dying, which meant they could fall onto the road.
Also, when the road shoulders are cleared off there is more room when a driver runs off the road, Rhyne said.
“We try to balance environmental sensitivity and visual aesthetics with roadway maintenance and safety whenever possible and selectively remove only those close to the roadway and/or diseased and or dying,” he said.
Q: When you see a wild reckless driver on the highway, who can you call? How can we alert the N.C. Highway Patrol or local police? Is there a number?
J.L.
Answer: If you are on a highway and encounter someone driving recklessly, you can call *HP to be connected to the closest highway patrol communications center.
If you are on city or county road, call 911.
Q: Where can used syringes be disposed?
B.L.
Answer: Needles and other sharp implements should never be thrown directly into the trash.
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality recommends placing used syringes and needles in a heavy plastic bottle such as a laundry detergent comes in.
When the bottle is full, seal the top with heavy tape and place it in the trash.
Forsyth radio club to hold emergency-response drill
The Forsyth Amateur Radio Club will hold its annual "Field Day" Saturday and Sunday at Hobby Park, 2301 W. Clemmonsville Road. The drill will held from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The event is free.
Club members will be operating radios on various frequencies and will answer questions about amateur or "ham" radio. Visitors will be able to use the radios under the supervision of a club member.
For more information, go to www.w4nc.com.
Road closure in Davidson County
The N.C. Department of Transportation has closed Arnold Road between Conrad Sowers and Hoover roads in Davidson County after finding that a pipe under the road failed and created a cavity under both travel lanes.
The repair work is scheduled to begin Wednesday and be complete by July 2, weather permitting.
Until the work is complete and the road reopened, drivers are advised to use Conrad Sowers and Hoover roads to access points on either side of the closure.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101