Ask SAM: What's going on at Interstate 40 and Thomasville Road in Winston-Salem?

Q: Why are all of the trees being cut down off the side of Interstate 40 at the Thomasville Road exit?

T.W.

Answer: The trees and undergrowth are being trimmed back or cut down to make the road safer, said John Rhyne, a division maintenance engineer with the N.C. Department of Transportation.

“Due to budget constraints a year ago and COVID staffing issues more recently we were unable to keep up with our normal trimming efforts," he said. "Over the past several months we have made an extra effort to clear undergrowth and remove many trees that have encroached toward the roadway over the past couple of years."

Rhyne said the trees posed several problems. Trees growing close to the roadway shade the road and contribute to wet and icy roadway conditions.

When they're trimmed back, allowing the sun to more quickly dry the road, increases pavement life and reduces potholes.

Also, some of the trees were dying, which meant they could fall onto the road.

Also, when the road shoulders are cleared off there is more room when a driver runs off the road, Rhyne said.