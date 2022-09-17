Ask SAM: What's going on at Quarry Park?

Q: We recently visited the Quarry at Grant Park and have a few questions: What is the significance of the large metal flower sculpture? What is the area under construction that resembles a climbing tower? Why is the observation deck closed?

C.N.

Answer: William Royston, the director of the Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department, explained what’s going on at the park.

• The flower sculpture signifies where the new pollinator garden is located.

“We try to incorporate art into the landscape when we make park improvements. Given the Quarry at Grant Park has been designated as a wildlife habitat, we’re proud to incorporate a pollinator garden into our designs”, he said.

• The area under construction is where the new playground is going to be located.

• The observation desk is closed because to repair damage from locks that people have placed on the railings.

“The locks have damaged the rails and it’s currently closed for repairs. We do not encourage people placing locks on the overlook for this reason,” Royston said.

Q: I noticed an ad in the paper from Joann Fabrics on Stratford Road saying they were moving, but nothing about where they are moving to. Is there any information where the new location will be?

A.M.

Answer: Yes, we have the location of the new store.

Callie Marsch, a spokeswoman for Joann’s, said the store will be at 3208 Silas Creek Parkway in the old A.C. Moore location at Silas Creek Crossing Shopping Center.

The store will have its grand opening on Oct. 28. Store hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Q: A 2021 National Library of Medicine study said a county should have 40-60 mental health beds for inpatient care per 100,000 people. How many does Forsyth County have?

D.D.

Answer: As of the 2020 census, Forsyth County has a population of about 378,500 people.

For a county with a population of about 400,000 the suggested number would be 160-240 beds. Forsyth County exceeds that range.

Denise Price, the Forsyth County behavioral health services director, said that there are 288 licensed psychiatric inpatient beds in Forsyth County.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has 44 beds, Novant Health has 80 beds, and Old Vineyard Behavioral Health Services has 164 beds.

Public meeting

The N.C. Department of Transportation will have a public meeting about proposed changes and upgrades to the interchange at Interstate 40 and Lewisville Clemmons Road and the changes to intersections on Lewisville Clemmons Road from Peace Haven Road to just south of U.S. 158 on Middlebrook Drive. It will also encompass part of U.S. 158.

The meeting will be a drop-in session from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the gym at River Oaks Community Church, 1855 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Clemmons. Representatives from NCDOT will be available to answer questions and talk about the project.

A public meeting was held in 2018 about the project. It was put on hold then because of a lack of funds. The preliminary design that will be presented Thursday includes comments that were made in 2018.

For more information, contact Connie James, NCDOT Division 9 project engineer, at ckjames1@ncdot.gov or 375 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27127.