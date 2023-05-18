Q: Last year the plantings at the exit/entrance ramps on Salem Parkway at Stratford and Knollwood Roads were pulled out. It is now overgrown with weeds and is unsightly. Is the city planning to beautify these areas? I thought they looked fine before pulling the vegetation out and am hoping something will be planted. D.R.

Answer: The look of the interchanges is in the process of being improved. Daniel Horne, a division environmental engineer, N.C. Department of Transportation, explained what the plan is for the Salem Parkway beautification project.

"In conjunction with the City of Winston-Salem, the NCDOT worked to develop a landscape plan to enhance Salem Parkway from Silas Creek Parkway to US 52.

"A contract was awarded to Champion Landscapes, Inc. from Charlotte, to remove and thin existing vegetation and install new plantings, which includes the Stratford Road and Knollwood Street interchanges.

"The overall completion date of this contract is May 29, 2026. The initial plantings must be completed during established planting guidelines, which will conclude in May of 2024. Once the initial plantings are complete, a two-year maintenance period will begin with the contractor to maintain the corridor.

"At the completion of this contract, the City of Winston-Salem will take over maintenance of the plantings."

Q: What are the regulations in Greensboro about loud mufflers on motorcycles and cars? On New Garden Road beside Guilford College there is a lot of that noise going on. One night recently, it went on for two hours till almost midnight. It sounded like a rally. I live two blocks away. What were the people on New Garden hearing? Do they ever complain? J.H.

Answer: Josie Camberari, the spokeswoman for the Greensboro Police Department, said that enforcing the city’s noise ordinance can be difficult unless the officer is there.

“If this occurs in the presence of an officer, they can make a stop and cite,” she said.

Camberari said that the department gets calls, primarily on weekend nights.

“We are currently 120 officers short and our limited patrol officers must focus on priority and violent calls. Unfortunately, as disturbing as the noise can be, this is rarely a call that generates police to shift resources towards,” she said.

Shredding events

Home Moravian Church World Mission Team will have a shredding event and food collection drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Sunnyside Ministry, 319 Haled St., Winston-Salem. A donation of $5 a box is suggested and will be used for Mission Projects. Canned food items will support the food ministry of Sunnyside.

Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 1730 Link Road, Winston-Salem, will have a shredding event from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the back parking lot. A $5 donation per bag or box small business is welcome. A $75 donation per bin is also welcome.

St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2400 Dellabrook Road, Winston-Salem, will have a free shredding event beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday in the upper parking lot.

If your group is planning a shredding event and you want to be included on the list, you can email the information to asksam@wsjournal.com or mail it to Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., #100, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.