Ask SAM: What's going on at WXII? I haven't seen Talitha Vickers lately.

Several readers have asked about Talitha Vickers, a news anchor at WXII, who has not been on the air in a while.

Michelle Butt, the president and general manager of WXII, said that Vickers has been on an extended break and is going to be back on the air Wednesday, April 6.

Someone else asked where the rest of the news crew was on Monday.

Butt said Kenny Beck took the day off. “He’s been here non-stop since the first of the year.

“Christine Cruz took a long weekend. She’s been here non-stop since the first of the year.”

Q: I have noticed that eastbound Salem Parkway is consistently backed up between the infamous "Hawthorne Curve" and U.S. 52 in the afternoon. Is there a reason for this? Is there a solution for this? Did we spend millions to achieve nothing?

H.H.B.

Answer: Pat Ivey, the N.C Department of Transportation division engineer for Forsyth County, explained what the Salem Parkway was supposed to do -- and what it can’t do.

“The purpose of the Business 40 Improvement Project (Salem Parkway) was to improve the safety and operational efficiency of the freeway, which it did.

“Additional through lanes were not included in the 1-mile project because we had to stay within the existing right of way due to historical properties and since Salem Parkway was only 4-lanes on each end of the project, it was not feasible to widen this 1-mile segment to 6-lanes.

"The peak hour congestion is actually more related to the Salem Parkway/U.S. 52 interchange, which was beyond the scope of the Salem Parkway project.

“This interchange will be improved as part of a future project to widen and upgrade U.S. 52 to interstate standards between Interstate 40 and the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway. This project is not yet funded and is estimated to cost $800 million.”

Q: There are a couple of trees in the Whitaker Elementary School yard between the sign and the parking lot, near the corner of Buena Vista and Dartmouth Roads, that appear to be distressed and at risk of posing a danger. Who is responsible for assessing and acting on this?

S.S.

Answer: Brent Campbell, the chief marketing and communications officer for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said that usually school personnel will report problems to the school system's maintenance department.

“We have not received notification about those trees specifically, but I have notified our team and they will check those trees this week," he said.

“They will need to see if they are indeed on our property and if so, take any corrective action that may be necessary."

Virtual reality museum exhibit

If you are interested in military history, the current exhibit at the U.S. Army Airborne & Special Operations Museum is D-Day: Freedom from Above. Using Histopad, an augmented virtual reality technology, “visitors can experience the Normandy invasion through the eyes of 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions soldiers.” The exhibit runs through June 18.

The museum is at 100 Bragg Blvd., Fayetteville. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. It’s closed on Monday. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. There is a $5 rental fee for the Histopad. For more information, go to www.asomf.org or call 910-643-2778.

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

