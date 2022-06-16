Ask SAM: What's going on with sidewalks in downtown Winston-Salem?

Q: I’ve noticed a lot of work being done on sidewalks downtown around Spruce, Fifth, and Sixth streets. What’s going on?

R.R.

Answer: David Avalos, with the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation, told us what’s going on with the sidewalks.

“Not all sidewalks are being replaced but we are repairing damaged sidewalk in the downtown area around the convention center ahead of the North Carolina Black Theater Festival.

“This will mostly be sidewalk around tree pits that has been raised and is cause a tripping hazard.”

Spruce Street between Fifth and Sixth streets was closed Thursday for the work.

Q: Is there any place in our area that accepts rigid, clear plastic vegetable and fruit containers for recycling? Whole Foods accepts No. 5 containers, but our local grocery stores sell most of their produce in containers marked No. 1 or No. 6 on the bottom.

S.K.

Answer: Helen Peplowski, the sustainability director for the city, said she was not aware of any local recycling for those containers.

“My suggestion, if someone doesn't want to throw these away, would be to look for any food sellers, local farmers, or other vendors who might be interested in reusing them in some way,” she said.

Q: Some mornings, we are awaken by our neighbor's dog barking. What is the ordinance on dogs barking?

R.C.

Answer: "A barking dog is classified as a noise ordinance violation and you should call your local law enforcement agency," according to the Forsyth County Animal Services Division, which is part of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

To report excessive barking in Winston-Salem, call the police nonemergency line at 336-773-7700; in Kernersville, call 336-996-3177; in other parts of Forsyth County, call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112.

Once law enforcement has spoken to the neighbor, if the noise continues, the person disturbed by barking can take out a criminal summons at the magistrate's office at the county jail. The neighbor would be charged with violating the ordinance.

For the owners of dogs that like to bark, here are some tips from the Humane Society that may help:

*Don't yell at your dog to be quiet. It just sounds like you're barking along with him.

*Be consistent: Everyone in your family must apply the training methods every time your dog barks inappropriately. You can't let your dog get away with inappropriate barking some times and not others.

*Remove the motivation: If your dog barks at people or animals passing by the living room window, for instance, close the curtains or put the dog in another room; if he barks at passersby when he's in the yard, take him in the house. Don't leave your dog outside unsupervised all day and night if they are prone to barking.

*Teach your dog that he will not get attention when he barks. Your attention only rewards him for being noisy.

