Ask SAM: What's going on with some of the Salem Parkway interchanges?

Q: Why are trees and shrubs being removed from the land around interchanges and alongside Salem Parkway? Trees and shrubs, some that bloomed beautifully in the spring and summer, have been shredded to mulch.

B.J.

Q: What happened to all the vegetation on Salem Parkway between the Silas Creek and Knollwood exits? It looks like someone cut back all the brush on the south side of the highway and clear cut the plantings around the Knollwood exit.

M.S.

Answer: The City of Winston-Salem and the N.C. Department of Transportation are cleaning up and replanting the interchanges on Salem Parkway. There have been many complaints from people about the unsightliness of the interchanges. Knollwood Street, in particular, had many people upset.

Pat Ivey, the NCDOT division engineer for Forsyth County outlined the plans to improve the look of the interchanges.

“The original landscaping on US 421/Salem Parkway between Silas Creek Parkway and US 52 was installed in the 1990’s and has become overgrown and unmanageable, resulting in numerous complaints to the City and NCDOT,” he said.

The money for the landscaping between Peters Creek Parkway and U.S. 52 was included in the “Business 40” (now Salem Parkway) improvement project.

NCDOT also received money to clean up and replant the area from Old Vineyard Road to Peters Creek Parkway, which includes the Knollwood Street interchange.

“The project started in June of this year with the first phase to clean up the old vegetation underway now and should be complete by the end of April 2023.

“The installation of new plantings can start in October 2022 with the overall project completion date of May 31, 2024.

“The landscape design was done in partnership with the City of Winston-Salem, who will be responsible for maintenance after the warranty period ends,” Ivey said.

Q: We want to settle a debate. When a song is played on the radio:

1) Who receives the royalties, the artist singing or the songwriter?

2) How much is normally paid for each song played on a radio station?

R.S.K.

Answer: There are several factors involved when figuring out who is due how much. Rodrick J. Enns, an attorney with Enns and Archer LLP, explained how royalties work.

1) "Both the performer and the songwriter have copyrights that need to be cleared when a song is played on the radio. (Composers and lyricists can each have separate rights, for that matter.)

"Many copyright owners license their works through one of the collective licensing companies like BMI or ASCAP.

"Radio stations generally have licenses from those companies for which they pay a bulk license fee for the right to broadcast any works in the entire portfolio.

"The licensing company then allocates the collected license fees to the rights holders involved according to an agreed formula."

2) "Because of the above arrangements, there’s no way to predict exactly how much in royalties any particular play of a song on the radio generates for the performer and the songwriter.

"But if you were to allocate the royalties received across all of the performances, it rarely amounts to much, usually just pennies at most.

"Of course, that can still add up if a really popular song gets lots of plays."