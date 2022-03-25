Ask SAM: What's going on with tennis at Tanglewood?

Q: What is the future of tennis and the courts at Tanglewood?

Answer: There will be tennis in the future at Tanglewood.

Michael Anderson, the director of Forsyth County Parks and Recreation, brought SAM up to date on what’s going on at the park.

“We are in the process of soliciting proposals for a potential vendor to operate the tennis facilities at Tanglewood Park.

“Hopefully within a few months we will be able to identify and select a vendor to operate this facility similarly to the way it has been done in the last several years.”

Q: What can be done to change the speed limit on Jefferson Church Road in Rural Hall? It is currently 55 mph; somewhere between 35 and 45 mph would be a much more suitable speed limit since many more houses have been built along that road. Motorists routinely go 60 mph through this area.

Answer: “We will open an investigation and determine if any changes are warranted per our policy/procedures,” said J.P. Couch, the N.C. Department of Transportation traffic engineer for Forsyth County.

Q: I’ve gotten greeting cards from several different organizations. I didn’t order them and have no use for them. Do I have to return or pay for the cards?

Answer: You can consider the cards a gift and dispose of them any way you choose, knowing that you have the federal government behind you.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, if a company or charitable organization sends you unsolicited items in the mail, you are not required to pay for the item or return it.

“Whatever you do, don’t pay for it — and don’t get conned if the sender follows up with a phone call or visit. By law, unsolicited merchandise is yours to keep,” said the USPS.

The Federal Trade Commission said that “charitable organizations can send you merchandise and ask for a contribution. You may keep such merchandise as a free gift.”

You may want to check with nearby retirement communities, nursing homes or daycare centers to see if they might want the cards or you can put them in the recycling bin.

Pet food giveaway

Fur-Ever Friends of North Carolina will be giving away dog and cat food to people who need assistance feeding their pets. It will be from 10 a.m. to noon today at the following locations:

Habitat Restore parking lot, 608 Coliseum Drive, Winston-Salem

Central Tabernacle Church parking lot, 715 Waughtown St., Winston-Salem

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church parking lot, 3019 Carver School Road, Winston-Salem

Spay/neuter applications from AARF will also be available.

Kernersville Shepherd Center to have open house

The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville, 636 Gralin St., Kernersville, will have an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tours of the new facility will be conducted. Information about programs and services will be available.

Activities include music, prize drawings, and giveaways.

There will also be vendor booths hosted by MawMaw’s Chicken Pies with free samples of food items made in North Carolina.

Everyone is invited.

