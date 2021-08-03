Ask SAM: What's going on with the Robbins Road project?

Q: I live off of Robbins Road that is between Kernersville Road and High Point Road. Robbins Road has been closed since October or November 2020. Could you find out what’s going on that the road has not been repaired?
R.M.
Answer: Keith Huff, the director of field operations for the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation, provided an update to the project.
“The Robbins Road culvert replacement is currently in the design phase. Currently, we are working with Duke Energy to acquire an easement since they own property at the project location.
“The pipe culvert is located in a FEMA flood hazard area and a study is currently being developed to obtain a permit to complete the work in the flood plain.
“Once design is complete and these permits are acquired the project will be bid for construction.”
Q: When will COVID booster shots be available for those age 65 and over in our community?
S.C.
Answer: Joshua Swift, the director of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, said that a timeline has not been formed.
It may be three to six months. The latest guidance is that it may be offered to residents of long term care facilities this fall.
Q: Is there a local drop-off for recycling K-cups No. 5?
D.D.
Answer: Helen Peplowski, the sustainability director for the City of Winston-Salem, explained what to do with the K-cups.
“These cups are not accepted in the city’s curbside program, as the openings on these containers are larger than their base.
“I imagine these can be taken to Whole Foods where they are able to recycle the common No 5s.
“There are also programs that allow you to collect and mail back K-cups for recycling, such as the one set up by Keurig called K-cycle: https://keurigkcycle.com/.”
Thank you
My husband and I would like to thank the kind gentleman from Stokesdale, who paid for our meal, while he and his family were dinning at East Coast Wings in Kernersville, Saturday evening July 31. We had never met him. We were so surprised and humbled. Thank you for your generous kindness. D.P.
Applications for historic markers being accepted
The Forsyth County Historic Resources Commission is accepting applications for historic markers to be installed during 2022. The site, event, or organization being recognized must be more than 50 years old.
Recognition of an individual must be posthumous, and the person’s contribution to local history must be at least 50 years old. The subject of the marker may not currently be recognized in Forsyth County by any other marker program, either public or private.
The commission may award two markers for sites within the City of Winston-Salem, one marker for a site in the unincorporated areas of Forsyth County, and up to two self-funded markers.
Self-funded markers cost approximately $2,500 and may be located anywhere in Forsyth County.
The deadline for submitting applications is Oct. 31.
Applications may be submitted as PDFs by email to preservation@cityofws.org.
Applications and information about the program are available at www.cityofws.org/1366/Historic-Marker-Program.
