Ask SAM: What's going on with the Robbins Road project?

Q: I live off of Robbins Road that is between Kernersville Road and High Point Road. Robbins Road has been closed since October or November 2020. Could you find out what’s going on that the road has not been repaired?

R.M.

Answer: Keith Huff, the director of field operations for the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation, provided an update to the project.

“The Robbins Road culvert replacement is currently in the design phase. Currently, we are working with Duke Energy to acquire an easement since they own property at the project location.

“The pipe culvert is located in a FEMA flood hazard area and a study is currently being developed to obtain a permit to complete the work in the flood plain.

“Once design is complete and these permits are acquired the project will be bid for construction.”

Q: When will COVID booster shots be available for those age 65 and over in our community?

S.C.

Answer: Joshua Swift, the director of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, said that a timeline has not been formed.