Ask SAM: What's going on with the street lights on Salem Parkway?

SAM has received several questions about the lights on Salem Parkway not working and wondering when they would be repaired or replaced. Laura Whitaker, of the City of Winston-Salem 's Department of Transportation explained a little of the history of the lighting and what's currently going on with the lights.
"When Business 40 (now Salem Parkway) was constructed through downtown Winston Salem in the early 1960s, streetlighting was included in the project by the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). In the agreement, NCDOT would pay for the installation of the streetlights and the City of Winston-Salem would be responsible for future costs and maintenance.
"At that time, the City entered into an agreement with Duke Energy at a flat rate per light per month for maintenance and electrical expenses.
"When Salem Parkway was rehabilitated, NCDOT did include funds to upgrade and/or replace inoperable streetlights within the project limits. The new streetlights were turned over to the City for future maintenance and expenses.
"Shortly thereafter, Duke Energy informed the City that they would no longer maintain the older existing lights on Salem Parkway.
"The City is now in the process of building infrastructure for the older existing streetlights on Salem Parkway to allow maintenance of the lights.
"As part of the project, the City will also review the steps necessary to make a system that is over 50 years old operable."
Q: Each month we receive in the mail a Home Energy Report from Duke Energy. Is this mandated by law? It seems awfully expensive to send this out: paper, print ink, envelopes, postage. How much does this cost Duke Energy? It could be a savings not to receive this.
S.S.
Answer: Jimmy Flythe, the central region director of government and community relations for Duke Energy NC, said that the report is meant as a way of helping customers save on their energy bills.
“As a Duke Energy customer, you have access to an array of exclusive products and services that can help you save energy, protect your budget and make better energy decisions every day.
“Your Home Energy Report will show you how your home uses energy and where to save. When customers reduce their energy needs, it reduces how much it costs to provide energy.
“It can also reduce the need to build more power plants in the future. Ultimately, it lowers bills for everyone.
“Participants of the program will receive a report in the mail up to 8 times per year. Participants may opt out of paper reports by emailing homeenergyreport@duke-energy.com or calling 877-680-5606.”
Q: Is there an update on the work at the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Kernersville Fitness Center?
L.P.
Answer: Eryn Johnson, a spokeswoman for Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said work is continuing at the fitness club.
“Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s Fitness Center at Kernersville continues to work on updates to its facility. We apologize for any inconvenience this delay has caused and hope to have a reopening date to share soon.”
