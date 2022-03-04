Ask SAM: What's going on with the street lights on Salem Parkway?

"As part of the project, the City will also review the steps necessary to make a system that is over 50 years old operable."

Q: Each month we receive in the mail a Home Energy Report from Duke Energy. Is this mandated by law? It seems awfully expensive to send this out: paper, print ink, envelopes, postage. How much does this cost Duke Energy? It could be a savings not to receive this.

S.S.

Answer: Jimmy Flythe, the central region director of government and community relations for Duke Energy NC, said that the report is meant as a way of helping customers save on their energy bills.

“As a Duke Energy customer, you have access to an array of exclusive products and services that can help you save energy, protect your budget and make better energy decisions every day.

“Your Home Energy Report will show you how your home uses energy and where to save. When customers reduce their energy needs, it reduces how much it costs to provide energy.

“It can also reduce the need to build more power plants in the future. Ultimately, it lowers bills for everyone.