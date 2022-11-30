Ask SAM: What's happening on Salisbury Ridge Road?

Q: What is the state doing on Salisbury Ridge Road at Peters Creek Parkway? Will it reopen soon?

N.W.

Answer: The N.C Department of Transportation is replacing the bridge over Peters Creek Parkway (NC 150).

Mezak Tucker, a division staff construction engineer, explains the timeline and what’s going on with the bridge.

“Salisbury Ridge Road has been closed to replace the bridge over NC 150/ Peters Creek Parkway. The bridge had become structurally deficient and had reached the end of its life cycle requiring replacement.

“The contractor closed the road September 21, 2022, to begin construction. The contact requires the bridge to be completed and road reopened by July 2024.

“The project duration may seem long for a project of this size, however there is significant utility work associated and work restrictions limiting impacts to motorists on NC 150.”

Q: When was the present Forsyth County detention center built?

S.H.

Answer: Annie Sims, a public information officer for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, gave us the information about it.

“The construction began for our current Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center (FCLEDC) in 1991 and lasted approximately 4 years. At the completion of construction, the FCLEDC officially opened in May 1995.”

Here is some additional information about the detention center from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office website.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Detention Center is located in downtown Winston-Salem at 201 N. Church St.

The center is a 400,000-square-foot, maximum security adult-detention facility. It is an 11-story twin tower that has 735 modular steel cells and can hold a maximum of 1,016 inmates.

It houses men and women who are awaiting trial or have been sentenced for misdemeanors.

Q: Are there any shredding events scheduled in the Winston-Salem area anytime soon?

L.R.

Answer: No, there aren't any shredding events that we know of any time soon.

Shredding events normally end around the holidays because many of the groups sponsoring the events are churches.

Shredding generally starts picking up around tax time, as people begin getting rid of out-of-date tax information, returns and other forms to make room for new information.

If we hear from any groups that are having a shredding event, we’ll let you know.

Thank you

I would like to say thank you to Tara, who came to my aid Tuesday after I fell in the middle of the street while walking my two dogs. She stayed with me and walked me back to my car and made sure I was ok before she left. She is truly a Good Samaritan and I appreciate her kind efforts.

B.B.C.

Dog adoption fair

The PAW Alliance program, 'New Leash on Life,' will have an adoption fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Pet Supermarket, 412 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem, in the Thruway Shopping Center. The dogs have received 10 weeks of training and are ready to meet their new forever homes.