Ask SAM: What's the 'contraption' attached to the Robinhood Road bridge?

Q: I have noticed that there is a new solar powered "contraption" attached to the bridge on Robinhood Road over Muddy Creek. What is that for?

B.S.

Answer: John Rhyne, the N.C. Department of Transportation division maintenance engineer for Forsyth County, said:

“The silver apparatus that has recently been attached to the bridge over Muddy Creek on Robinhood Road is a water surface elevation gauge used to monitor floodwater elevations during storms. The gauge is owned by N.C. Emergency Management and installed on NCDOT bridges through joint agreement. There are a number of gauges being installed in the area on NCDOT bridges.”

Q: There’s a house I go by a lot that I think is violating rules about junk in the yard. There may be broken down cars and other things. Who should I report this to? It’s in Winston-Salem.

N.N.

Answer: Karen Witherspoon, the City Link 311 director, said to get the complaint started, call 336-727-8000 or 311. "We will take the request and send it to the proper department," she said.

You'll need to provide the address of the property you're concerned about.

Q: Who and how do I notify if a street light is burned out?

E.D.

Answer: Duke Energy installs and maintains street lights. Jimmy Flythe, the director — central region for government and community relations for Duke Energy NC — tells us how to let them know.

“For lighting repair requests, we have an easy to use online tool that can be accessed from a computer or mobile device. The link is: www.duke-energy.com/outdoorlightingrepair.

“There is a short video tutorial available. There is a map showing street lights and also indicates if a repair is in progress.

“Area lights for individuals and businesses are not mapped, but customers can select the location and submit a repair request.

Light repairs can include dim lights, replacing purple lights (which is due to a manufacturing defect), damaged lights in addition to lights that are just out or that stay on during the day.

“Customers can also call our contact center at 800-777-9898, but reporting online is the preferred and most accurate way to report issues.”

Shredding events

Several people have asked about shredding events. Here's what we have coming up.

Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, will have a community shred day from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 17. Shamrock Shredding will be shredding documents on-site in the church parking lot. Donations of $5 per file box or bag are requested. Paper only; no plastic or non-paper trash will be accepted. Proceeds will benefit local youth and family ministries.

Trinity Moravian Church, 220 E. Sprague St., Winston-Salem, will hold a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 15th. A $5 per box or a donation is appreciated.

If your group is planning a shredding event and you want to be included on the list, you can email the information to asksam@wsjournal.com or mail it to Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., #100, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.