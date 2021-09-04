Ask SAM: What's the history of Labor Day?

The initial celebration in 1882 was followed by a second one a year later, on Sept. 5, 1883. The first Monday in September was selected as the holiday in 1884.

The observance caught on relatively quickly.

According to the Labor Department, "The form that the observance and celebration of Labor Day should take was outlined in the first proposal of the holiday — a street parade to exhibit to the public 'the strength and esprit de corps of the trade and labor organizations' of the community, followed by a festival for the recreation and amusement of the workers and their families."

New York was the first state to introduce legislation for a state holiday, but the first state to pass a law was Oregon, in 1887, according to the Labor Department.

Congress designated the first Monday in September as Labor Day in 1894.

Today, many people see Labor Day as the final fling of summer, as indicated by an oft-cited quote attributed to Doug Larson, a Wisconsin newspaper columnist: "If all the cars in the United States were placed end to end, it would probably be Labor Day weekend."