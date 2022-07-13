Ask SAM: What's the 'new' charge on Winston-Salem water bills?

Q: I have a question about water bill charges. I understand the water and sewer consumption charges are what we actually use. But what is the water and sewer "Readiness-to-Serve" charge?

N.B.

Answer: The charge is not new, but was previously on the bill as the "Base Charge" for water and sewer, according to Gale Ketteler, the public information officer for the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Utilities Division.

"It was changed to 'Readiness-to-Serve' to provide more context," she said.

"A lot of our costs are fixed, so whether or not a customer turns on the tap or flushes a toilet, we still have to be ready to provide these essential services."

As a FAQ from the city explains: "The Readiness-to-Serve Charge, formerly known as the Base Charge, is a fee implemented to cover a portion of the fixed costs associated with meter reading, billing services and providing the availability to serve customers with service 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. This component of the bill includes fixed operating, maintenance and capital costs for both the water and the sewer systems that the utility bears in order to ensure the availability of clean and safe service to all customers, whether they use the service or not.

"The Readiness-to-Serve Charge is set based on the meter size so that operational costs associated with replacing, reading and rebuilding the meter, as well as providing adequate flow and pressure to those meters, are covered. The factors that apply to how the Readiness-to-Serve Charge is set are established by the American Water and Wastewater Association."

The city's website has more information about your bill. You can go to www.cityofws.org/2445/Stormwater-Billing-and-Utility-Rate to see a breakdown of the residential billing charges based on square footage, as well as FAQs about how the money is used.

Q: When is the pool at Long Creek Park going to open? The swimming season will be over soon.

M.R.

Answer: Unfortunately, the news isn’t good.

“We’re still experiencing shipping delays associated with the construction. We’re waiting on accessible showers to be installed but unfortunately, it doesn’t look like they will arrive before the end of the pool season,” said William Royston, the director of the Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department.

Q: Does the star on my driver’s license indicate that I have the REAL ID?

J.W.

Answer: Yes, the star on the upper right hand side is what denotes a REAL ID.

Driver’s licenses and state-issued identification cards without the star are now marked “Not for Federal Identification.”

The REAL ID came about after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Its purpose is to set minimum standards for driver's licenses and IDs issued by states.

"On May 3, 2023, the Transportation Security Administration will begin enforcing REAL ID requirements at airport security checkpoints. Federal agencies will begin requiring REAL ID-compliant licenses and IDs for admission to a variety of federal facilities," says the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles.

Having a REAL ID is voluntary. However, you will have to have additional documentation, other than your state-issued driver's license or ID card, to enter those places.