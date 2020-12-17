Ask SAM: What's the story on the Wake Forest Baptist Health Moravian star?

Q: Could you please give us some information regarding the Moravian Star atop Baptist Hospital? What are its specs? Where was it made? My daughter wanted to know if it is the biggest Moravian Star in the world, or at least in North Carolina.

N.G.

Answer: Here is a history of the star according to Eryn Johnson, a spokeswoman for Wake Forest Baptist Health:

"Wake Forest Baptist Health has celebrated its holiday spirit with the Winston-Salem community through the 31-foot Moravian star atop the Medical Center's North Tower since 1992.

"The idea for the star was initiated in 1990 by Shirley Hasty, a secretary in chaplaincy and pastoral education at Wake Forest Baptist. Ms. Hasty worked for two years with Jack Boles, who was in charge of the carpentry and decoration at the Medical Center and he helped turn the idea into reality; and Chris Hargett, vice president of Cosco Sign Company in Lexington, was the builder behind the Moravian star."

The star is 31 feet tall and weighs 3,400 pounds, with points that range in length from 7 to 11 feet long and are constructed of aluminum covered in vinyl-coated nylon mesh. A 150-watt floodlight illuminates each point.