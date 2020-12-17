Ask SAM: What's the story on the Wake Forest Baptist Health Moravian star?

Q: Could you please give us some information regarding the Moravian Star atop Baptist Hospital? What are its specs? Where was it made? My daughter wanted to know if it is the biggest Moravian Star in the world, or at least in North Carolina.
Answer: Here is a history of the star according to Eryn Johnson, a spokeswoman for Wake Forest Baptist Health:
"Wake Forest Baptist Health has celebrated its holiday spirit with the Winston-Salem community through the 31-foot Moravian star atop the Medical Center's North Tower since 1992.
"The idea for the star was initiated in 1990 by Shirley Hasty, a secretary in chaplaincy and pastoral education at Wake Forest Baptist. Ms. Hasty worked for two years with Jack Boles, who was in charge of the carpentry and decoration at the Medical Center and he helped turn the idea into reality; and Chris Hargett, vice president of Cosco Sign Company in Lexington, was the builder behind the Moravian star."
The star is 31 feet tall and weighs 3,400 pounds, with points that range in length from 7 to 11 feet long and are constructed of aluminum covered in vinyl-coated nylon mesh. A 150-watt floodlight illuminates each point.
Wake Forest Baptist Health was not able to confirm if the star is the largest in the state or the world. But according to the book "Religious Traditions of North Carolina," edited by W. Glenn Jonas Jr., it is. "The largest Moravian Star in the world now sits atop Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center," according to the book, "shedding its light on Moravians, Baptists, and all who pass by it in the city of Winston-Salem."
Q: Does Duke Energy still offer the re-cycling program for refrigerators? If not, are there any other re-cycling programs that accept a side-by-side refrigerator/freezer?
Answer: Jimmy Flythe, the director, west region, Government and Community Relations for Duke Energy Carolinas said, “at this time, the appliance recycling program is unavailable. To find an appliance recycling location you might try to visit http://search.earth911.com.” A look at the website turned up no refrigerator/freezer recyclers in local ZIP codes.
Q: I was wondering if you could provide an update on when the new stop light will be installed at the corner of Alistair and North Peacehaven roads. There was some preliminary work a few weeks ago and then nothing since then.
Answer: Jeff Fansler, the deputy director of the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation, provided an update about the traffic signal going in at that intersection. "The traffic signal is still planned for that intersection. We are working through some utility conflicts that have delayed the project."
Blood drive Friday
The Blood Connection and the Arts Council will have a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday in the Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Parking is free in The Arts Council parking lot across Spruce Street from The Milton Rhodes Center. All donors will receive a $10 VISA gift card and a tee shirt from TBC as a thank you. For more information or to make an appointment, go to https://donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/158681 or call 800-392-6551.
