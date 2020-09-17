Ask SAM: What's this warning in my absentee ballot package?

Q: There was an insert in the absentee ballot package I received that stated in order for the ballot to be counted, it had to be postmarked before Nov. 3. There was also a notice on the same page that the post office is no longer requiring mail to be postmarked and will only do so if requested in person at the post office. Given the nature of this election process and how much of a stickler of the rules it may become, does that mean that, regardless of the date, a mail in ballot will not be accepted through the mail unless is specifically postmarked?

M.L.

Answer: For those who have not seen it, the insert you are referring to reads "The post office is no longer required to cancel a stamp with a postmark. In order for your absentee ballot to be considered timely, you must either hand deliver or go into the post office and request that the item is postmarked." Several readers have written in to SAM concerned about this and asking for clarification.