Ask SAM: When can you vote early in Forsyth County? Here are the details

Q: What are the locations for early voting sites? What are the times they will be open?

C.F.

Answer: Early voting begins Oct. 20 and ends on Nov. 5. There are 12 early voting sites throughout Forsyth County.

Here are the site locations:

• Brown and Douglas Community Center, 4725 Indiana Ave., Winston-Salem

• Clemmons Branch Library, 6365 James St., Clemmons

• Forsyth County Government Center, 201 N. Chestnut St., Winston-Salem

• Kernersville (Paddison Memorial) Library, 248 Harmon Lane, Kernersville

• Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville

• Mazie Woodruff Center, 4905 Lansing Drive, Winston-Salem

• Old Town Recreation Center, 4550 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem

• Miller Park Recreation Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem

• Rural Hall Branch Library, 7125 Broad St., Rural Hall

• Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St., Winston-Salem

• Winston First Assembly of God, 3730 University Parkway, Winston-Salem

• Winston-Salem State University, Anderson Center, 1545 Reynolds Park Road, Winston-Salem

Polls will be open:

• 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20-21, Oct. 24-28, and Oct. 31-Nov. 4

• 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5

• Noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 30

The general election will be Nov. 8.

Q: Were there significantly fewer fruits, vegetables, and animals on display in competition at the fair this year? Was overall participation down from past fairs?

D.W.

Answer: After having to cancel the 2020 fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an off-year in 2021, because of the lingering effects of the pandemic, people came out to the fair this year.

According to officials, attendance at the Carolina Classic Fair this year was 229,761 people. Attendance was up 26% over 2021.

The run of the fair was nine days this year instead of 10, due to the remnants of Hurricane Ian coming through on Sept. 30.

There was an increase of about 50% in competitive entries this year with 18,919 entries over 2021.

The 2022 final weekend attendance was 119,258 and is the second-best in the last five years. This year was slightly less than 2018 when the attendance was 123,102. It is up significantly over last year when final weekend attendance was 77,490.

On Oct. 5, admission was free with five cans of food for Crisis Control Ministries. More than 50,000 pounds of food was donated. It was an increase of more than 220% over 2021.

In a press release Cheryle Hartley, the Carolina Classic Fair director said, “As soon as the inclement weather cleared on opening weekend, fans returned to the fair in large numbers.

“We were thrilled to see attendance and competitive entries back up to pre-pandemic levels as people from all walks of life enjoyed their annual fair experience.”

Hartley said that work has begun on next year's fair.

“We’re already working to prepare for another blockbuster Carolina Classic Fair September 29 through October 8, 2023, which will feature the 100th anniversary of rides and attractions from our longtime partner Strates Shows,” Hartley said.

Wooly Worm Festival

The 45th annual Wooly Worm Festival will be Saturday and Sunday at the Historic Banner Elk Elementary School, 185 Azalea Circle. The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission each day is $7.70 for adults and $5.50 for children.

Tickets and more information are available through the festival website, woolyworm.com.

We'll have the winner's information next week.