Ask SAM: When did people first put up Christmas trees?

Q: While we were buying our Christmas tree we got to talking about the history of Christmas trees and how they came to play such a big part of Christmas. How did Christmas trees come to be?

M.B.H.

Answer: For centuries, evergreen plants and trees were considered special during the winter. Ancient people would put boughs of evergreens in their houses believing it would ward off evil spirits, according to History.com.

In the 16th century Germany began the Christmas tree tradition that continues to this time, the decorated Christmas tree.

Martin Luther, the 16th century church reformer who began the Protestant reformation, is credited with adding lighted candles to the trees, according to History.com. (Modern fire officials say never put lighted candles in a tree.)

In the American colonies many of the Puritan leaders considered Christmas to be sacred and any type of ritual they did not approve of was outlawed.

“In 1659, the General Court of Massachusetts enacted a law making any observance of December 25 (other than a church service) a penal offense; people were fined for hanging decorations. That stern solemnity continued until the 19th century, when the influx of German and Irish immigrants undermined the Puritan legacy,” according to History.com.

In the late 18th century Queen Charlotte, who was German and married to King George III, brought the Christmas tree tradition to England.

German settlers brought the custom to Colonial America as early as the mid-18th century, when German communities in Pennsylvania put up community Christmas trees.

In the 19th century, many people in the United States still considered Christmas trees to be a pagan symbol and shunned them.

A new tradition was about to begin, however.

When a family in England was shown gathered around a Christmas tree, things changed quickly.

“In 1846, the popular royals, Queen Victoria and her German Prince, Albert, were sketched in the Illustrated London News standing with their children around a Christmas tree. Unlike the previous royal family, Victoria was very popular with her subjects, and what was done at court immediately became fashionable—not only in Britain, but with fashion-conscious East Coast American Society. The Christmas tree had arrived” said History.com.

According to Britannica.com, the Victorian Christmas tree was decorated with “toys, small gifts, candles, candies, popcorn strings, and fancy cakes hung from the branches by ribbons and by paper chains.”

Christmas trees remain a popular symbol of the season. The American Christmas Tree Association said that in 2021, approximately 75% or about 94 million American households had a Christmas tree. About 84% of households had artificial trees and 16% had live trees.

“Additionally, nearly 6.5 million households displayed both a live and artificial tree in 2021," the association said, "a sure sign that there is really is no such thing as a bad Christmas tree.”

