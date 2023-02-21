Q: What happened to the Banana Republic store at Hanes Mall? Has it closed like Pottery Barn and so many others at the mall? — J.L.

Answer: Gap Inc., the parent company of Banana Republic, announced in 2020 that it would be closing 350 Banana Republic and Gap stores by the end of 2023. The Hanes Mall Banana Republic store was on the list of stores that closed.

Here is the announcement from Gap, “As we adapt to the current market conditions and meet the increase in online demand, we are looking thoughtfully at our real estate to support the best path forward. In October 2020, we shared that we plan to close approximately 350 of Gap and Banana Republic stores across North America by the end of 2023, with the goal of having a smaller and healthier fleet of stores.” The Greensboro store also closed, meaning the closest stores are in the Charlotte area.

As for Pottery Barn, when the Winston-Salem store closed, a Pottery Barn opened at Friendly Center in Greensboro, replacing the West Elm store. Both West Elm and Pottery Barn are owned by Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Q: My question is in regard to the article in the Feb. 17 Journal about the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ending afternoon appointments. Deep in the article, it states that a driver’s license can be renewed up to two years after expiration. Does this mean that a person can continue driving on an expired license for up to two years without being charged? — G.B.

Answer: No, it doesn’t. You will likely be ticketed if you drive with an expired license.

“Once a driver license is expired, it is no longer valid,” said John Brockwell, the communications officer for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles.

Marty Homan, the communications manager for N.C. the Division of Motor Vehicles, explains what the two-year renewal means.

“It does not mean a person can drive without a valid license, only that any expired license may be renewed without starting from scratch in obtaining a license.”

Here is what is involved in getting a license “from scratch:”

You must be at least 18 years old and apply in person at an NCDMV office.

Applicants who qualify have to take and pass the road sign, vision and driving tests, and pass the written test.

You also have to bring a document with your full name that proves your identity and date of birthday. Usually, it is a certified birth certificate.

You will need a Social Security card or a document with the Social Security number on it.

You will need a document that verifies your physical North Carolina address. Two documents are required if you are getting an NC REAL ID.

If you weren’t born in the United States, you need a document with your full name that proves that you are legally in the United States.

You need a document that proves you have liability insurance from a North Carolina licensed insurance provider.

If your name does not match all the documents required, you must provide proof of a name change such as a certified marriage license, divorce decree or a court document or from the register of deeds.

Between everything you need to have to get the license reinstated and the time it will take at the DMV office to take tests and fill out the paperwork, it is easier to keep the license current.

