Ask SAM: When did they put Maya Angelou on quarters?

Q: I received a quarter in change last week and it honors perhaps Winston-Salem’s most famous resident, Maya Angelou. I think this is great and wonder who else has been recognized on quarters, and what are the criteria? — J.L.

Answer: The Maya Angelou quarter is part of the American Women Quarters program of the U.S. Mint.

According to the Mint’s website, “The American Women Quarters Program is a four-year program that celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by women of the United States. Beginning in 2022, and continuing through 2025, the U.S. Mint will issue up to five new reverse designs each year. The obverse of each coin will maintain a likeness of George Washington, but is different from the design used during the previous quarter program.”

The women honored in 2022:

Maya Angelou — celebrated writer, performer, and social activist

Sally Ride — physicist, astronaut, educator, and first American woman in space

Wilma Mankiller — first woman elected principal chief of the Cherokee Nation

Nina Otero-Warren — a leader in New Mexico’s suffrage movement and the first woman superintendent of Santa Fe public schools

Anna May Wong — first Chinese American film star in Hollywood

In 2023, the following women will be honored:

Bessie Coleman — first African American and first Native American woman pilot

Edith Kanakaʻole — indigenous Hawaiian composer, custodian of native culture and traditions

Eleanor Roosevelt — first lady, author, and civil liberties advocate

Jovita Idar — Mexican-American journalist, activist, teacher, and suffragist

Maria Tallchief — America’s first prima ballerina

Legislation was passed in late 2020 and signed into law in early 2021 directing the U.S. Mint to recognize American women who have made important contributions to society. The women’s likenesses are on the back of quarters. An updated likeness of George Washington is on the front of the quarters.

The honorees are selected by the secretary of the treasury who consults with the Smithsonian Institution’s American Women’s History Initiative, the National Women’s History Museum, and the Congressional Bipartisan Women’s Caucus.

Q: Has sabotage been definitively ruled out in last year’s Weaver Fertilizer plant fire? — D.P.

Answer: The fire at the Weaver Fertilizer plant started on Jan. 31, 2022, and took several days to extinguish. Hundreds of nearby residents were ordered to evacuate their homes.

“The Winston-Salem Fire Department has closed its investigation into the Weaver Fertilizer facility fire with a designation of undetermined as to the cause of the fire,” said Tabetha Childress, the community relations specialist for the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

“This undetermined designation signifies an instance where, in spite of a very meticulous and thorough investigation, not enough evidence was available to conclusively identify the cause of the fire.

“It is important to note, however, that this undetermined designation may be revised in the future should additional information or evidence become available involving the origin, cause, or circumstances of this fire.”

