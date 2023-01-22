 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Ask SAM: When did they put Maya Angelou on quarters?

  • 0

Marguerite Annie Johnson was born on April 4, 1928, and died on May 28, 2014.

Q: I received a quarter in change last week and it honors perhaps Winston-Salem’s most famous resident, Maya Angelou. I think this is great and wonder who else has been recognized on quarters, and what are the criteria? — J.L.

Answer: The Maya Angelou quarter is part of the American Women Quarters program of the U.S. Mint.

According to the Mint’s website, “The American Women Quarters Program is a four-year program that celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by women of the United States. Beginning in 2022, and continuing through 2025, the U.S. Mint will issue up to five new reverse designs each year. The obverse of each coin will maintain a likeness of George Washington, but is different from the design used during the previous quarter program.”

The women honored in 2022:

People are also reading…

Maya Angelou — celebrated writer, performer, and social activist

Sally Ride — physicist, astronaut, educator, and first American woman in space

Wilma Mankiller — first woman elected principal chief of the Cherokee Nation

Nina Otero-Warren — a leader in New Mexico’s suffrage movement and the first woman superintendent of Santa Fe public schools

Anna May Wong — first Chinese American film star in Hollywood

In 2023, the following women will be honored:

Bessie Coleman — first African American and first Native American woman pilot

Edith Kanakaʻole — indigenous Hawaiian composer, custodian of native culture and traditions

Eleanor Roosevelt — first lady, author, and civil liberties advocate

Jovita Idar — Mexican-American journalist, activist, teacher, and suffragist

Maria Tallchief — America’s first prima ballerina

Legislation was passed in late 2020 and signed into law in early 2021 directing the U.S. Mint to recognize American women who have made important contributions to society. The women’s likenesses are on the back of quarters. An updated likeness of George Washington is on the front of the quarters.

The honorees are selected by the secretary of the treasury who consults with the Smithsonian Institution’s American Women’s History Initiative, the National Women’s History Museum, and the Congressional Bipartisan Women’s Caucus.

012023-wsj-nws-ask-sam-PAC0.JPG

Wilma Mankiller, the first woman elected chief of the Cherokee Nation, poses in front of the tribal emblem at the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma in July 1985. The U.S. Mint says Mankiller will be among the first five women honored in the new American Women Quarters Program. ASSOCIATED PRESS Wilma Mankiller, the first woman elected chief of the Cherokee Nation, poses in front of the tribal emblem at the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma in July 1985. The U.S. Mint says Mankiller will be among the first five women honored in the new American Women Quarters Program. ASSOCIATED PRESS
012023-wsj-nws-ask-sam-TCMS0037844437.JPG

EmptyCaption
Yellen Denver Mint

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks to employees after touring The Denver Mint in Denver, Friday March 11, 2022. The Denver Mint is one of two locations that locations manufacturing coins for the new American Women Quarters Program which includes the Maya Angelou quarter dollar coin. (Jason Connolly/Pool via AP 3/16/2022: Emhoff Emhoff

Q: Has sabotage been definitively ruled out in last year’s Weaver Fertilizer plant fire? — D.P.

Answer: The fire at the Weaver Fertilizer plant started on Jan. 31, 2022, and took several days to extinguish. Hundreds of nearby residents were ordered to evacuate their homes.

“The Winston-Salem Fire Department has closed its investigation into the Weaver Fertilizer facility fire with a designation of undetermined as to the cause of the fire,” said Tabetha Childress, the community relations specialist for the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

“This undetermined designation signifies an instance where, in spite of a very meticulous and thorough investigation, not enough evidence was available to conclusively identify the cause of the fire.

“It is important to note, however, that this undetermined designation may be revised in the future should additional information or evidence become available involving the origin, cause, or circumstances of this fire.”

Cherry Street Fire Jan 31

A bystander watches as Winston-Salem firefighters battle the fire at Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Officials estimated 600 tons of ammonium nitrate were on site. After over an hour of fighting the blaze, firefighters receded and efforts began to evacuate homes within a one-mile radius.

Street closings

City crews will close portions of two streets Monday through Wednesday.

Twelfth Street between Dublin Drive will be closed for repairs to storm drain and utilities.

A portion of the northbound right turn lane on Miller Street near the Five Points intersection will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for utility repairs under the sidewalk.

Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Melissa's 5 favorite Ask SAM columns of 2022

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Online: journalnow.com/asksam

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., #100, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese New Year horoscopes predict a bumpy year for these four signs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert