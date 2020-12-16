Ask SAM: When do inmates get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Q: Will prisoners receive the vaccination before teachers?
C.N.
Answer: The vaccine will be administered in three phases, 1A, 1B, and 2. The vaccine will go first to front-line health care workers, first responders and some people living in congregate settings, like nursing home and prisons.
"It is feasible that some incarcerated persons may receive vaccination before some groups of teachers and school staff, depending on their risk," said Daniel Lemons, the environmental health director of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.
Lemons broke down how the vaccine will be distributed.
Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccination includes:
- Adults with high risk of complications per CDC and staff of congregate living settings.
- Operationally prioritize settings based on risk of exposure.
- Migrant farm and fisheries workers in congregate housing with 2 or more chronic conditions or over age 65.
- Incarcerated individuals with two or more chronic conditions or over age 65 and jail and prison staff.
- Homeless-shelter residents with two or more chronic conditions over 65 and homeless shelter staff.
- Health care workers not included in Phase 1A with 2 or more chronic conditions.
- Frontline workers with two or more chronic conditions at high risk of exposure (e.g., firefighters, police, workers in meat-packing plants, seafood and poultry not in congregate housing, food processing and preparation workers and servers, manufacturing, construction, funeral attendants and undertakers not included in Phase 1A, transportation workers, retail workers (including grocery store workers), membership associations/org staff (e.g., religious orgs), education staff (e.g., child care, K-12 or IHE) and workers in government, public health, emergency management and public safety whose functioning is imperative to the COVID-19 response).
- Other adults with two or more chronic conditions defined by CDC as increased risk for COVID
Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccination includes:
- Migrant Farm/fishery workers in congregate living without two or more chronic conditions.
- Incarcerated individuals without two or more chronic conditions.
- Homeless shelter residents without two or more chronic conditions.
- Frontline workers at high or moderate risk of exposure without two or more chronic conditions.
- All other health care workers not included in Phase 1A or 1B
- Teachers and school staff.
- Other adults age 18-64 with one chronic condition.
- People over age 65 with one or no chronic conditions.
Q: There are a lot of street lights out going both east and west on Salem Parkway between Peters Creek Parkway and Knollwood Street. How do those get fixed?
M.R.
Answer: Jeff Fansler, the deputy director of transportation for the City of Winston-Salem explained what is going on. “The street lights between U.S. 52 and Silas Creek Pkwy are now maintained by the city. Recent alterations to the electrical system have resulted in the need for new electrical services for the street lights. We are working with Duke Energy to determine the new service locations needed to energize the streetlights. Once the details regarding the electrical services are worked out, new physical service connections will be needed. As funding allows, the city will address these connections with our electrical contractor.”
