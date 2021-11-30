Ask SAM: When I park on the street, does it matter which way my car faces?

Q: I can't seem to find this anywhere else. Is it OK to park our cars in front of our homes facing in either direction? I was told that the car had to be facing in the direction of travel. Could you please clarify this. Our neighbors wish to know.

J.K.

Answer: Parking on the wrong side of the street, especially at night, can be dangerous both to you and oncoming traffic. If you leave your headlights on, it can blind drivers headed toward you.

Kira Boyd, a spokesperson for the Winston-Salem Police Department, explained: “First, the motorist should ensure there are no signs or road markings indicating that parking is illegal in that area.

“If it is a two lane street (different directions), then the parked vehicle has to be facing the same direction as the traffic of the lane it is near. Otherwise, it is illegally parked and can be ticketed.”

The best thing to do is park on the correct side of the street.

Holiday parade and tree lighting program

The Jaycees annual Holiday Parade and the lighting of the Winston-Salem Christmas tree will be held Saturday in downtown Winston-Salem.