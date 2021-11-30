Ask SAM: When I park on the street, does it matter which way my car faces?

Q: I can't seem to find this anywhere else. Is it OK to park our cars in front of our homes facing in either direction? I was told that the car had to be facing in the direction of travel. Could you please clarify this. Our neighbors wish to know.
J.K.
Answer: Parking on the wrong side of the street, especially at night, can be dangerous both to you and oncoming traffic. If you leave your headlights on, it can blind drivers headed toward you.
Kira Boyd, a spokesperson for the Winston-Salem Police Department, explained: “First, the motorist should ensure there are no signs or road markings indicating that parking is illegal in that area.
“If it is a two lane street (different directions), then the parked vehicle has to be facing the same direction as the traffic of the lane it is near. Otherwise, it is illegally parked and can be ticketed.”
The best thing to do is park on the correct side of the street.
Holiday parade and tree lighting program
The Jaycees annual Holiday Parade and the lighting of the Winston-Salem Christmas tree will be held Saturday in downtown Winston-Salem.
The parade will begin at 5 p.m. at the intersection of Fourth and Poplar streets. It will march east on Fourth Street and turn south on Liberty Street, ending at Corpening Plaza.
City officials said to expect delays downtown in the area of Fourth and Broad streets beginning about 2 p.m.
The tree lighting will take place after the parade finishes, about 6:30 p.m.
The lighting program will include the Cantata Singers from the UNC School of the Arts. Santa Claus also will be there, because what's a Christmas parade without the jolly old elf?
Scam alert
M.G. almost got scammed by someone trying to get her Facebook Marketplace verification code.
“I have sold several items on Facebook Marketplace. Recently I posted a $4 item, as well as several others, on my Marketplace account and immediately got four hits (people interested in purchasing) on an item.
“The potential buyer(s) can see my name and whatever picture I have on my Facebook account, so they know who I am. One of them indicated they would send a GSL messenger with the money in an envelope and pick up the item at the same time.
“I was unfamiliar with how this worked, so I asked him to explain. He then asked for my Google verification code. It plainly states on the Google verification code not to share the Google code with anyone.
“When I refused to give him the Google code, he then asked for my address, phone number, and email address. I immediately realized the buyer was not interested in purchasing my $4 item but wanted my Google code, to access my files and computer."
M.G. started checking online to find out who the potential "buyer" was and discovered that he wasn't in this country. M.G. immediately blocked him so he couldn't get in touch again.
There’s something else to look out for. Thank you for the warning, M.G.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101