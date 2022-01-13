Ask SAM: When I "roundup" at the store, does the charity really get the money?

Q: When I was at the grocery store recently, the cashier asked me if I wanted to round up my total to the next dollar and donate the change to a charity. I told her no, but got to wondering if the charities really get the money or if it stays at the store.

M.B.

Answer: "Checkout charity" as it's known has been around for a long time. Sometimes it involves giving a dollar and putting your name or pet's name or on a shamrock, a heart or other item, depending what the charity was, and the store would put it up on a wall.

And yes, charities get the money from the campaigns, which have proven successful for the donors, charities and retailers.

In 2018, N.C. State University released a study about charitable donations at checkout and discovered that the round-up method worked well.

"We found that people feel less perceived pain when asked to round up versus when they are asked for a donation," said Stephane Robinson, an assistant professor of marketing at N.C. State, who helped with the study. "But we still don't understand why that is the case. That's a question for a future study - we have some ideas."