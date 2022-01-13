Ask SAM: When I "roundup" at the store, does the charity really get the money?

Q: When I was at the grocery store recently, the cashier asked me if I wanted to round up my total to the next dollar and donate the change to a charity. I told her no, but got to wondering if the charities really get the money or if it stays at the store.
M.B.
Answer: "Checkout charity" as it's known has been around for a long time. Sometimes it involves giving a dollar and putting your name or pet's name or on a shamrock, a heart or other item, depending what the charity was, and the store would put it up on a wall.
And yes, charities get the money from the campaigns, which have proven successful for the donors, charities and retailers.
In 2018, N.C. State University released a study about charitable donations at checkout and discovered that the round-up method worked well.
"We found that people feel less perceived pain when asked to round up versus when they are asked for a donation," said Stephane Robinson, an assistant professor of marketing at N.C. State, who helped with the study. "But we still don't understand why that is the case. That's a question for a future study - we have some ideas."
Q: Have you noticed what we have seen when we have been going down streets and roads in Forsyth County? Most pedestrians, especially if they are walking dogs, are ignoring the regulation about walking on the left, facing oncoming traffic when no sidewalks are available.
P.W.
Answer: SAM has noticed that people seem to pay more attention their phone than looking where they're going when out walking.
Here are some tips from the National Highway Safety Administration about staying safe while walking:
*Be predictable. Follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.
*Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available.
*If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.
*Keep alert at all times; don't be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes (and ears) off the road.
*Whenever possible, cross streets at crosswalks or intersections, where drivers expect pedestrians. Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right.
*If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic. Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to cross safely; continue watching for traffic as you cross.
*Never assume a driver sees you. Make eye contact with drivers as they approach to make sure you are seen.
*Be visible at all times. Wear bright clothing during the day, and wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.
*Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways, or backing up in parking lots.
*Avoid alcohol and drugs when walking; they impair your abilities and your judgment.
And please pay special attention to the tip about wearing bright clothing. SAM has recently seen people in dark clothing running at dusk and at night. That's dangerous on a lot of levels.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101