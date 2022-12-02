Ask SAM: When I went by the post office one morning, it wasn't open when it should have been.

Q: I was at the Main Post office on Patterson Avenue on Nov. 21 at 8 a.m. and the door was locked. They are supposed to make sure that the door is unlocked by 6:30 a.m. People travel miles to go to the post office before they go to work and to find you can’t get in. It is frustrating.

B.P.

Answer: “Access to the lobby should have been available at that time. We apologize for any inconvenience,” said Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service.

Q: At the end of the year, I go through my important papers to throw away the ones that are no longer relative. But, I also am concerned that I may be throwing something away I shouldn’t. How long should I keep various documents?

H.B.

Answer: Different documents should be held for various lengths of time. According to the Internal Revenue Service, “Generally, you must keep your records that support an item of income, deduction or credit shown on your tax return until the period of limitations for that tax return runs out.”

Generally, tax records should be kept for three years, but there are various exceptions that apply in special situations.

Keep records for seven years if you file a claim for a loss from worthless securities or bad debt deduction.

If you don’t file a return, keep the records permanently.

For more information, go to www.irs.gov. The Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina provided information about the retention of other types of documents.

Keep these records permanently:

* Major financial records.

* Birth and death certificates.

* Social Security cards.

* Marriage licenses.

* Divorce papers.

* Military discharge documents.

* Life insurance policies.

* Wills and living wills.

Keep the following documents for one year:

* Regular statements, pay stubs.

* Keep either a digital or hard copy of your monthly bank and credit card statements for the last year.

* You should also hold on to pay stubs so that you can use them to verify the accuracy of your Form W-2 when tax season arrives and to receipts for large purchases.

* The Federal Trade Commission suggests holding on to your paid medical bills for a year before throwing the bills away.”

The organization recommends keeping documents that support the information that you provided on your tax return for three to seven years.

They also recommend brokerage statements, tuition payments and charitable donation receipts for three to seven years.

The BBB also recommends keeping utility bills, and bank deposits and withdrawals for a month until you can verify that the transactions have cleared.

Holiday parade reminderThe annual Winston-Salem Jaycees Holiday Parade will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Fourth and Poplar streets. It will continue down Fourth Street to Liberty Street. It will turn right on Liberty Street and continue to Corpening Plaza, where the annual downtown Christmas tree lighting will take place after the parade.

The parade is estimated to last 60 to 90 minutes and will be held rain or shine.