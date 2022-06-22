Ask SAM: When is metered parking free in downtown Winston-Salem?

Q: When are parking meters enforced in Winston-Salem? Are they enforced on Saturday and Sunday? What are the hours on weekdays? When are loading zones enforced?

Answer: “Parking meters and timed zones are enforced Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays,” said Rodd Ring, the operations manager for the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation.

There is no enforcement on nights, weekends and holidays, though loading zones can be enforced outside of these times, he said.

Overstaying your time in a space will cost you $15.

There are about 800 parking spaces with meters in the city. The meters take only quarters.

There are also street spaces without meters and loading zones, mostly in the downtown area.

The length of time you can legally park in an on-street space range from 30 minutes to 10 hours.

There are also pay stations, where you can use coins, dollar bills, or credit/debit cards. The machine will give you a receipt that you place on your dash board. The length of time ranges from less than an hour for a quarter to more than six hours for $10. The station doesn't give change or refunds.

If you have three or more parking tickets that are 90 days or older and you are parked illegally, you can have a wheel lock placed on your vehicle. It will be removed when you have paid all the fines.

If you park in a fire lane, handicapped space without a permit, are double parked or commit other violations, the fines range from $15 to $250.

If you get a parking ticket, you can pay it online at cityofws.org.

Q: I wanted to try a new downtown eatery. I went to Cibo on Trade Street around 5 p.m. June 14. There were several metered parking spaces in front of the restaurant, but when trying to use one, I was approached by a restaurant employee, who told me there was a $5 valet parking fee for these spaces. I decided to go elsewhere to dine. Is this legitimate?

Answer: Yes, it is legitimate.

Ring said that this is an approved valet parking zone from 5 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.

There are signs in the area indicating the valet parking zone.

Q: Why did the Winston-Salem Fire Department not have any representation in the recent Pride Parade/street festival? In the past, they have had at least one fire truck in the parade. They didn’t have an information/recruiting booth either. The police department did and appeared to attract a lot of interest.

G.F.

Answer: “We traditionally receive a request from Pride coordinators to participate. We did not receive a request to participate in the Pride parade this year,” said Tabetha Childress, the community relations specialist for the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

