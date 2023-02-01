Ask SAM: When is the Fulton YMCA going to reopen?

Q: I am a current member of the YMCA. I would like an update on when the Fulton YMCA will be open. I have contacted employees at the William G. White and the Robinhood YMCAs and was told the Fulton Y would reopen in April 2022, but it didn’t reopen. I am a veteran who uses the pool facilities for therapy. — A.R.K.

Q: Is there a reason that the Fulton YMCA remains closed to the public? It is an excellent facility. Many of us are hoping it will reopen. — L.G.

Answer: Kristina Geddings, the communications director for the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina, said the Fulton YMCA, which is on Hanes Mill Road, could reopen sometime this year.

Geddings said that while the Y has been closed, it has been used for other activities.

“While the Fulton Y has remained closed to wellness activities since the pandemic, it has continued to serve the community by offering Summer Day Camp and after school academy programs for children. The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina continues to investigate partnerships and other funding opportunities for us to potentially open the doors back to general membership in 2023,” Geddings said.

“We do have other Ys within a 10-mile radius of the Fulton Family YMCA that may meet various needs, including the Stokes Family YMCA, Robinhood Road Family YMCA, William G. White Jr. Family YMCA and Winston Lake Family YMCA.”

Q: Can a homeowners association board vote to allow a homeowner to violate a restrictive covenant that has been enforced by the previous boards? — B.B.

Answer: The board would have to change the covenant, said George Humphrey, a local attorney.

“The association’s declaration and/or bylaws that contain the restrictive covenant would have to be amended in the manner described in the declaration and/or bylaws to allow the proposed use.

“These documents must be recorded in the office of the county’s register of deeds where the real property is located. The public has access to these records either in the register of deed’s office or online,” Humphrey said.

Give a Kid a CoatThere is still time to take part in Give a Kid a Coat, the annual coat drive that A Cleaner World and the Salvation Army have been holding for 36 years.

To donate, take a new or slightly used coat to any A Cleaner World location in the Triad, to be cleaned and repaired. The Salvation Army takes the coats and distributes them to children and adults who need them.

Since the drive began in 1987, 949,079 coats have been collected and cleaned. Last year, 22,021 coats were donated throughout the Triad. In Forsyth County, 8,234 coats were donated, and 10,518 coats were donated in Guilford County.

So far this year, the drive has received 9,347 coats.

If you want to donate money for the purchase of coats, go to https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/give/447317/#!/donation/checkout.

The drive ends Feb. 11.