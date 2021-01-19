Ask SAM: When will brush be picked up curbside in Buena Vista and Sherwood Forest?

Q: It's been almost three months since the storm came through this area on Oct. 29 and left tons of brush debris. Despite accounting for the issues with the pandemic, the brush along the roads in Buena Vista and Sherwood Forest keeps piling up. Unfortunately, due to lack of roadfront in many cases, the brush and leaves are intermingling, making the pickup even more of a problem. Is there any evidence for a near-future scheduled pickup?
C.F.
Answer: Ricky C. Boston, the sanitation supervisor for curbside collection said, “The storm couldn’t have come at a worst time, right before the start of leaf season. We only have a few trucks collecting brush as most of our trucks are collecting leaves now. I would estimate another 3 weeks before we are in your area.”
Q: The Winston-Salem Journal had a great story about local efforts to refurbish used bikes that are donated to local kids. I would like to donate several used bikes but do not know how to contact the person/group that takes them.
L.C.
Answer: The Twin City Bike Collective will take donations of bikes to repair and give to local social service agencies for people who cannot afford a bike. They will also take biking accessories that are in good shape. For more information, email them at tcbcws@gmail.com or send a text message to 336-701-3334. The Collective began as service project for a group of ninth grade students at Summit School during the 2017-2018 school year. Chris Culp, the faculty advisor told the Journal’s Scott Sexton last November, "It's a teaching thing for us in two ways," Culp said. "One, it helps kids with mechanical skills, using tools to fix things. And two, it's public service."
Q: I am 77 years of age and need a little help. I have a furnace but the oil is very low. I have been using heaters but my light bill went up to over $200 and that is not in my budget. I just need a little oil to help me out.
V.B.S.
Answer: One local agency that can help is Crisis Control Ministry. Margaret Elliott, the executive director of Crisis Control said, “We can certainly talk with this person and yes we do provide heating oil for folks who can’t afford it. Please have her call our client services number which is 336-724-7453 between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to talk with our staff members.”
Q: Is there a Spectrum Service store in Forsyth County that is currently open? I want to exchange a broken remote and found the stores on Hanes Mill Road and Kernersville closed.
R.G.
Answer: According to Spectrum, the Hanes Mall location is open. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The East Hanes Mill Road store is closed Wednesday through Friday. The store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Kernersville location is temporarily closed.
Thank you
On behalf of the VFW Memorial Honor Guard, I extend a heartfelt thank you to the anonymous gentleman who paid for our lunch at West Town Restaurant on Jan.16. Our Honor Guard had completed a mission to render military honors to a veteran (Navy) at Forsyth Memorial Park before seven of us stopped for lunch. Your generosity and patriotism is appreciated by all of us. C.M.H., Quartermaster VFW Memorial Honor Guard
