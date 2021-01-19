Ask SAM: When will brush be picked up curbside in Buena Vista and Sherwood Forest?

Q: It's been almost three months since the storm came through this area on Oct. 29 and left tons of brush debris. Despite accounting for the issues with the pandemic, the brush along the roads in Buena Vista and Sherwood Forest keeps piling up. Unfortunately, due to lack of roadfront in many cases, the brush and leaves are intermingling, making the pickup even more of a problem. Is there any evidence for a near-future scheduled pickup?

C.F.

Answer: Ricky C. Boston, the sanitation supervisor for curbside collection said, “The storm couldn’t have come at a worst time, right before the start of leaf season. We only have a few trucks collecting brush as most of our trucks are collecting leaves now. I would estimate another 3 weeks before we are in your area.”

Q: The Winston-Salem Journal had a great story about local efforts to refurbish used bikes that are donated to local kids. I would like to donate several used bikes but do not know how to contact the person/group that takes them.

L.C.