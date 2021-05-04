Ask SAM: When will I get my tax refund on unemployment benefits?

Q: I filed my taxes for 2020 before Congress passed the new act stating $10,200 of unemployment would be non-taxable. I received my refund (original) in March. When they are sending out the difference in what we are supposed to get? Everything says not to file an amended tax return, IRS articles state they are working on paper returns or problematic returns. I can’t check “where’s my refund,” as I have already received it.
H.L.
Answer: Help is on the way. Richard Dawson, a spokesman for the IRS said that “if an additional refund is due from non-taxable unemployment up to $10,200, the IRS will begin paying these in May and continue into the summer.”
The American Rescue Plan was signed on March 11. The act “allows taxpayers who earned less than $150,000 in modified adjusted gross income to exclude unemployment compensation up to $20,400 if married filing jointly and $10,200 for all other eligible taxpayers. The legislation excludes only 2020 unemployment benefits from taxes.”
“There is no need for taxpayers to file an amended return unless the calculations make the taxpayer newly eligible for additional federal credits and deductions not already included on the original tax return,” according to a news release on the agency’s website. The document can be found at www.irs.gov/newsroom/irs-to-recalculate-taxes-on-unemployment-benefits-refunds-to-start-in-may.
Q: Who could we contact to request a traffic light at the entrance to Tanglewood Park? Leaving the park, especially for vehicles turning left onto U.S. 158, is dangerous and often takes several minutes and causes traffic to back up.
J.L.
Answer: When a request is made for a traffic signal, a lot of research goes into the request. Traffic engineers from the N.C. Department of Transportation look at accident statistics, and physically visit the intersection. They also have to abide by standards set up by the Federal Highway Administration in its Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices. The manual has been adopted by every state. It is an attempt to standardize traffic-control devices, such as signs, signals and pavement markings.
D.L. Smith, the deputy traffic engineer for NCDOT in Forsyth County, said that there are nine warrants in the federal manual that they have to use to decide if a traffic signal is warranted. The warrants assess traffic safety for the intersection. For the U.S. 158 and Tanglewood Park Road intersection, only one warrant was met.
“While there is some delay turning left, it is not prolonged and the traffic volumes throughout the day are not consistent,” he said.
A look at the five-year accident history showed no accidents that a traffic signal would have prevented.
“There were seven (accidents) reported at this intersection during this time, all rear-end. These types of accidents are not correctable with a traffic signal,” Smith said.
“Based on these findings, we do not recommend a traffic signal at this location.”
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101