Ask SAM: When will I get my tax refund on unemployment benefits?

Q: Who could we contact to request a traffic light at the entrance to Tanglewood Park? Leaving the park, especially for vehicles turning left onto U.S. 158, is dangerous and often takes several minutes and causes traffic to back up.

J.L.

Answer: When a request is made for a traffic signal, a lot of research goes into the request. Traffic engineers from the N.C. Department of Transportation look at accident statistics, and physically visit the intersection. They also have to abide by standards set up by the Federal Highway Administration in its Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices. The manual has been adopted by every state. It is an attempt to standardize traffic-control devices, such as signs, signals and pavement markings.

D.L. Smith, the deputy traffic engineer for NCDOT in Forsyth County, said that there are nine warrants in the federal manual that they have to use to decide if a traffic signal is warranted. The warrants assess traffic safety for the intersection. For the U.S. 158 and Tanglewood Park Road intersection, only one warrant was met.

“While there is some delay turning left, it is not prolonged and the traffic volumes throughout the day are not consistent,” he said.