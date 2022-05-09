Ask SAM: When will Levering Orchard open this year?

Q: Will Levering Orchard in Virginia be open to the public this year for cherries, peaches and apples? So far the website has not been updated for 2022.

Answer: Yes, it will. Frank Levering, the third generation orchard master, said that the website has now been updated to reflect this year's projected dates for fruit picking.

There are 58 varieties of sweet and sour cherries available at the orchard.

The estimated opening date for sweet cherries is June 1. They may start picking May 28, so call ahead to be sure they are picking.

On the website, Levering said that, because of a shortage of pickers, they can’t guarantee there will as many already-picked cherries as in the past. It might be a good idea to come ready to pick them yourself.

“If you are unable to do your own picking, please consider bringing pickers with you to help out,” they suggested.

Sour cherry picking is estimated to begin June 14.

It doesn’t look like there will be peaches in until August, but that could change.

And finally, fall apples will be available for sale starting Sept. 5 and will go through November.

You can pick your own apples on Saturdays and Sundays only starting Sept. 10. Already picked apples are available every day.

Once cherry picking gets underway, orchard hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Fall apple season hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Weekends are usually very busy, so you might want to consider coming on a weekday, according to the site.

The orchard is located at 163 Levering Lane, Ararat, Virginia.

For more information or to confirm dates and the weather, call the fruit hotline at 376-755-2224 or go to leveringorchard.com. You can also email franklevering1@gmail.com. Payment is cash or check only.

Q: I’ve recently started getting greeting cards from different organizations. I haven’t ordered the cards and really have no use for them. Do I have to either buy them or return the cards? They seem to mainly be from nonprofit groups.

Answer: You can consider the cards a gift and dispose of them any way you choose, knowing that you have the federal government behind you.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, if a company or charitable organization sends you unsolicited items in the mail, you are not required to pay for the item or return it.

"Whatever you do, don't pay for it - and don't get conned if the sender follows up with a phone call or visit. By law, unsolicited merchandise is yours to keep," said the USPS.

The Federal Trade Commission said that "charitable organizations can send you merchandise and ask for a contribution. You may keep such merchandise as a free gift."

You may want to check with retirement communities, nursing homes or daycare centers to see if they might want the cards. Greeting cards can also be recycled, unless they have glitter on them or are made of photo paper.

Veterans Coffees

Trellis Supportive Care will resume its in-person monthly Veterans Coffees. The May coffee will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Richard Childress Racing, 425 Industrial Blvd., Welcome/Lexington.

Veterans, their families and supporters are invited for coffee, doughnuts, and conversation. The event is free.

There will also be organizations providing information on resources and activities for veterans and their families.

