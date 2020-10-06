Ask SAM: When will Motsinger Road in Davidson County reopen?

Q: I live in the Wallburg area of northern Davidson County. Parts of Motsinger Road have been closed for road repair for two months and was due to open on Aug. 28th. It is still closed and rumor has it that there is no money to finish the project at this time. It is a main road traveled by lots of traffic and school buses. Can this be true? D.S.

Answer: Pat Ivey, the N.C. DOT division engineer said, “This location on Motsinger Road was originally impacted during the February 2020 rain event. During that event, the road shoulder and pipe ends were damaged, but the road was temporarily repaired and the road remained open to traffic. In August 2020, the road and culvert were further damaged by another storm, which necessitated the closure of the road. Since the pipe culvert now has to be completely replaced, we have determined that a larger pipe is required, which we anticipate will cost at least $150,000. Motsinger Road is one of three roads closed in Davidson County and 10 still closed in Division 9 resulting from the February storm. Unfortunately, it is taking longer to get these repairs made due to the revenue shortfall created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Each of these sites, along with the other locations that sustained damages but did not require closure, have been prioritized and we will continue working to get all the locations repaired as quickly as possible. At this time, we do not have a repair date for Motsinger Road, so until then, motorists should follow the marked detour routes and do not attempt to drive through the closed areas.”