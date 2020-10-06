Ask SAM: When will Motsinger Road in Davidson County reopen?

Q: I live in the Wallburg area of northern Davidson County. Parts of Motsinger Road have been closed for road repair for two months and was due to open on Aug. 28th. It is still closed and rumor has it that there is no money to finish the project at this time. It is a main road traveled by lots of traffic and school buses. Can this be true? D.S.
Answer: Pat Ivey, the N.C. DOT division engineer said, “This location on Motsinger Road was originally impacted during the February 2020 rain event. During that event, the road shoulder and pipe ends were damaged, but the road was temporarily repaired and the road remained open to traffic. In August 2020, the road and culvert were further damaged by another storm, which necessitated the closure of the road. Since the pipe culvert now has to be completely replaced, we have determined that a larger pipe is required, which we anticipate will cost at least $150,000. Motsinger Road is one of three roads closed in Davidson County and 10 still closed in Division 9 resulting from the February storm. Unfortunately, it is taking longer to get these repairs made due to the revenue shortfall created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Each of these sites, along with the other locations that sustained damages but did not require closure, have been prioritized and we will continue working to get all the locations repaired as quickly as possible. At this time, we do not have a repair date for Motsinger Road, so until then, motorists should follow the marked detour routes and do not attempt to drive through the closed areas.”
Q: On Thursday I bought two T-shirts at $1.69 each at the Peters Creek Parkway Goodwill store. With tax, the total bill was $3.68. Afterwards, I was asked if I wanted to round-up to support their work program at which I said no. I had already rounded up at the bulk section. When I handed him four $1 bills, he informed me that they were not allowed to give back any change, at which I replied, "so why did you ask me if I wanted to round up, if you were going to keep my extra change anyway." By law, can they do this? This practice was nowhere that I could see. Had I known, I would never have bought the T-shirts I did. I think this is wrong and should be brought to the public so that they will not be hit blindsided.
T.S.
Answer: Sara Butner, the communications manager at Goodwill of Northwest North Carolina said this was an error on Goodwill’s part. "We encourage this shopper to contact us directly so that we may apologize in person. We appreciate this shopper letting us know about her experience so that we can provide additional training to employees and make sure they are correctly communicating with shoppers about Goodwill’s round up program."
"I would like to thank the couple that found my wallet in the parking lot at Bed Bath and Beyond and returned it to my home. This just reassures us that there are still good and honest people in our world today." S.B.
