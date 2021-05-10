Ask SAM: When will my state tax refund be issued?

Q: If a married couple has been filing a joint tax return and one spouse dies half way through the tax year, and there are no minor children involved, can the surviving spouse file a return as head of household rather than as a single taxpayer?

— A.H.

Answer: No, Richard Dawson, a spokesman for the Internal Revenue Service explains why that isn’t possible. “When a spouse dies during the year, the IRS allows the widowed individual to still file married jointly for that year in most cases.

“They would not file head of household with no other dependents.”

The IRS has a tool for helping you determine what your filing status should be. It’s on the IRS.gov website. Click on Get Answers to you Tax Questions on the home page, that will take you to the Interactive Tax Assistant section. Click on the what is my filing status link and that will take you to the page to determine what your filing status should be. You answer several questions and it determines your status.