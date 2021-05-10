Ask SAM: When will my state tax refund be issued?

Q: Can you get us an update on when we might expect our NC State tax refund? We submitted our tax digitally March 5 and have checked the NCDOR web site with no adequate explanation. This is unacceptable and irresponsible for us to not have our refund yet.
Answer: Schorr Johnson, the director of public affairs for the N.C. Department of Revenue, said that
“The NC Department of Revenue has fully processed over 3.8 million returns so far this tax season. We are currently more than meeting our published expectations for refunds for most returns, which is 6 weeks for electronically-filed and 12 weeks for paper-filed.
“However, some returns are subject to additional review due to identity theft prevention measures, which can cause a delay.
“Taxpayers may call 877-252-4052 to check the status of their refund.”
Q: I recently moved to another state for employment reasons. I got a new license, registration, plate, and so on in my new state. What am I expected to do with my N.C. driver's license? I did have my auto plate-tag returned to the DMV but haven't done anything with my driver's license.
Answer: You can throw it away, but you might want to shred it first so no one finds it and uses it to commit identity theft. John Brockwell, a spokesman for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, said “Your reader does not need to do anything with the N.C. driver license. It becomes invalid once the individual obtains a license from another state.”
Q: If a married couple has been filing a joint tax return and one spouse dies half way through the tax year, and there are no minor children involved, can the surviving spouse file a return as head of household rather than as a single taxpayer?
Answer: No, Richard Dawson, a spokesman for the Internal Revenue Service explains why that isn’t possible. “When a spouse dies during the year, the IRS allows the widowed individual to still file married jointly for that year in most cases.
“They would not file head of household with no other dependents.”
The IRS has a tool for helping you determine what your filing status should be. It’s on the IRS.gov website. Click on Get Answers to you Tax Questions on the home page, that will take you to the Interactive Tax Assistant section. Click on the what is my filing status link and that will take you to the page to determine what your filing status should be. You answer several questions and it determines your status.
Q: My Mother lives on Beth Avenue in Winston Salem. On Sept. 29, I cleared a corner of brush and bushes in her yard. It was taken to the curb that same day which I took pictures of it as proof when it was done. It is still laying there. That was seven months ago, and it hasn’t been picked up. That street has several houses with brush at the road, and it hasn’t been there as long as hers has been. How many more months does Beth Avenue have to wait till brush is picked up?
Answer: Johnita Campbell, the deputy sanitation director said, “We apologize for the extended collection times; however, our staff is working diligently to make collections as quickly as possible.
“According to our records, Beth Avenue was last serviced on December 19. We will have someone to assess the area within the week.”
