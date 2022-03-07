Ask SAM: When will Old Salisbury Road reopen?

Q: Is there an update on repairing Old Salisbury Road between Brewer Road and Gyro Drive? It’s been closed for quite some time.
Answer: In late March 2021, city transportation officials discovered that a portion of Old Salisbury Road was badly damaged by erosion and needed to be closed until repairs could be made.
City officials posted on social media at 10:47 a.m. March 26, 2021, that the road would be closed until further notice.
Keith Huff, the director of field operations for the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation, gave us an update on the progress.
“We are now under contract with KCI (our engineering consultant) and they are moving forward with design.”
Unfortunately, at this point there is not a projected date that the work will be finished.
“I do not have a completion for this work at this time. There is so much investigative work that impacts the design and ultimately the construction that anything would be purely a guess”, Huff said.
EMT recruit school
Forsyth County Emergency Services – EMS Division is currently taking applications for emergency medical technician recruits.
The county wants to hire 25 people who are interested in a career in emergency medical services. The application period is open. Applicants should go to www.fcems.com, click the “Learn More” tab under “Join our Team.” These are full time positions with benefits.
County benefits include: Medical, dental, and vision insurance for employee and family; retirement that includes 401K, 457 and state retirement system; paid time off, and a wellness program.
Recruits will be trained to the EMT credential level. There are opportunities to move on to advanced EMT and then paramedic through this program.
The application period closes March 17 with a projected hiring date of May 9.
For more information go to www.fcems.com or social media platforms.
Free tax help
The Tax Aide Program of the AARP Foundation will be providing free personal income tax return preparation this year. Trained and certified volunteers will assist in preparing and e-filing the returns.
Proof of COVID-19 full vaccination is required for all taxpayers. In addition, all taxpayers need to have an email account.
Everyone is welcome regardless of age or income. Some complicated returns might be beyond the program’s scope of work, but people are seldom turned away.
Clients do not need to be a member of AARP.
This year the tax return preparation will be same day and by appointment only.
The first step is to obtain a tax packet by printing one from www.wstaxaide.com or by picking up a packet at one of the following locations:
*Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St., third floor reference desk.
*Reynolda Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, front desk.
*Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St., front desk.
*Clemmons Branch Library, 6365 James St., front desk.
Instructions are included in the packets.
