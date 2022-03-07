Ask SAM: When will Old Salisbury Road reopen?

Q: Is there an update on repairing Old Salisbury Road between Brewer Road and Gyro Drive? It’s been closed for quite some time.

T.B., K.S. J.P.

Answer: In late March 2021, city transportation officials discovered that a portion of Old Salisbury Road was badly damaged by erosion and needed to be closed until repairs could be made.

City officials posted on social media at 10:47 a.m. March 26, 2021, that the road would be closed until further notice.

Keith Huff, the director of field operations for the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation, gave us an update on the progress.

“We are now under contract with KCI (our engineering consultant) and they are moving forward with design.”

Unfortunately, at this point there is not a projected date that the work will be finished.

“I do not have a completion for this work at this time. There is so much investigative work that impacts the design and ultimately the construction that anything would be purely a guess”, Huff said.

EMT recruit school