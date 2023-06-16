Q: What is the status of opening Second Street in Winston-Salem to two-way traffic? It appears to be ready, but it is still only one way. — S.D.

Answer: The opening is near. Officials with the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that Second Street would open to two-way traffic from Chestnut Street to Broad Street June 20.

In an email, officials said that message boards announcing the opening will be put in place this week to inform drivers of the changes.

Parts of Second Street will remain one-way.

Second Street from Chestnut Street to Chestnut Street will become two-way.

Second Street from Town Run Lane to Spruce Street will remain one-way.

Second Street from Spruce Street to Spring Street will become two-way.

Second Street from Spring Street to Broad Street will remain one-way.

Second Street from Broad Street to the First Street and Peters Creek Parkway intersection is two-way and opened in December.

First Street opened to two-way traffic from Peters Creek Parkway to Spruce Street in December 2022.

Officials said converting First and Second streets to two-way traffic will help move traffic into and out of downtown easier and make the area more pedestrian friendly. The project was part of a $2.8 million bond referendum approved in 2018. New curbs, pavement and traffic signals were part of the work.

Q: Would Forsyth County Parks consider putting a fence on the border of Tanglewood Park? Deer cross U.S. 158 several times a day to drink from the pond off of Lassiter Road. Last week, two were hit, and several months ago a fawn was killed. In addition to the fence, the speed limit should be lowered. — N.S.

Answer: Chris Weavil, the director of the Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Department, said that the department would look into what can be done to discourage the deer crossing.

“The parks department would be open to considering a fence along this section of property, if fencing is determined to be the right answer,” he said.

The department would need to discuss the possible solutions with other agencies such as the Wildlife Resources Commission, to see what can be done.

“Our main concern would be creating the same or worse condition at another spot in the same vicinity.

“If fencing is a viable option and will not create a potential risk we would then have to obtain pricing and get into our budget planning,” Weavil said.

The department’s staff checked the area on Wednesday and told Weavil there are deer crossing signs and the speed limit is 45 mph.

Q: Is it OK to crush the plastic bottles and jugs that are put into recycling? — M.B.

Answer: Derek Owens, the recycling program administrator for the City of Winston-Salem said that plastics can be crushed but it isn’t necessary.

He said that plastic containers should be rinsed so that any remaining food and drink residue is washed out.

“Most importantly, do not put trash, plastic bags, yard-waste or other unacceptable items in the recycling cart which will contaminate the recycling process and may result in your recycling cart not being emptied,” Owens said.

For more information about recycling, go to the city’s “Recycle Today” webpage at www.cityofws.org. You can also download the “Winston-Salem Collects” app which also provides recycling information.