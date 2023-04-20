Q: Last year there was a mention in the Winston-Salem Journal of a Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q restaurant coming to the Kernersville/Union Cross area. Is it still coming? Are there any updates?

D.C.

Answer: Yes, it is coming, but you’ll have to wait a little longer, said Ngiare Hubbard of Smithfield Chicken.

“It is true we are just behind on getting this started due to supply issues on some major building equipment, we hope to start early next year,” Hubbard said.

In July 2022, Richard Craver, the Journal’s business reporter, wrote that a 1.54-acre parcel of vacant land in the Smith’s Crossing shopping center off of Union Cross Road had been sold to Cary Keisler Inc. a company that is associated with Smithfield’s restaurants. The property sold for $1.25 million. Junius Moore, a vice president at Cary Keisler said that another reason for the delay was the uncertain economic outlook.

“I would hope beginning next year as well, but many factors at play including how to operate,” Moore said.

The Kernersville Board of Aldermen voted in January 2022 to rezone the property to allow a 4,000 square-foot restaurant with a drive-thru and indoor seating for 80 people and outdoor seating for 20 people to be built.

At the time of Craver’s story, developers said that the restaurant was scheduled to open in late 2022 or early 2023.

This will be the chain’s first restaurant in Forsyth County.

Until the new one opens, Smithfield’s lover can get their fill at the chain’s restaurant in Greensboro. That one’s at 4101 Fernhurst Way.

Q: Truist Stadium, where the Winston-Salem Dash play, turned off its water fountains during COVID. They have not turned them back on. They are denying fans a free drink of water, so people have to buy a bottle of water. Are there plans to turn the water fountains back on? K.R.

Answer: Amanda Weaver, the marketing and communications manager for the Dash, gave us a water fountain update.

“We have turned our water fountains back on this season,” she said.

Q: What is the process for the hiring of the new city manager? When will there be opportunities for public input? A.S.

Answer: Lee Garrity, the current Winston-Salem city manager, will retire June 23.

According to Marcus Barnett, the human resources director, “the City of Winston-Salem has retained the services of Developmental Associates, a Chapel Hill-based executive search firm.

“The firm is planning an in-person session for citizen input with the option to participate virtually. We will share more details as they become available.”

Garrity has been with the city for 32 years and been the city manager for 17 years. He was appointed city manager by the Winston-Salem City Council in 2006 to replace Bill Stuart, the previous city manager.

Q: When will the new Lewisville post office open?

Answer: Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service, told us that currently, there are no updates on the new Lewisville post office.

Postal Service officials announced in 2021 that they were looking for site for a new post office, preferably near the current post office, because the current facility at 6524 Shallowford Road was too small for their needs.