Ask SAM: When will substitute teachers for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools get pay raises?

Q: Will substitute teachers get a raise any time soon? They haven't gotten one in 10 years.
— O.B.
Answer: It’s under consideration, said Brent Campbell, the chief marketing officer for the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools.
“We do have an ongoing district compensation committee that is looking at all roles within the district and working to make sure compensation matches market rates and standards over the next year," Campbell said. “We recognize that many roles, including substitutes, have not had an increase in some time. It is important to note that we are also somewhat bound by state pay scales and then supplement with local funds for any increases."
The pay rate for substitute teachers in North Carolina is determined by starting pay for teachers, which hasn’t changed in about 10 years.
“The district compensation committee is looking at raising substitute pay, how that may work and what funding sources would be available for that. Those improvements are part of our overall plans to increase our substitute pool and district fill rate,” Campbell said.
Right now, there is no schedule for when the research is completed and a recommendation is presented to the board of education, he said.
Q: I understand that about $3 million from a county bond was spent to renovate the Championship golf course at Tanglewood. I recently played the course and found the turf full of weeds and very ugly. What changes were made using the bond money?
— R.C.
Answer: Damon Saunders-Pratt, a deputy Forsyth County manager, said that the $2.4 million in renovations “were completed with an eye toward making the course more playable and appealing to the average golfer.”
The renovations, completed in the fall of 2018, included bunker removal to make the course more "user friendly," bunker replacement to improve drainage and consistency, green replacement for truer lines, tree removal to remove play obstructions and improve grass sustainability, as well as cart path and irrigation system repairs, Sanders-Pratt said.
“The county acquired the services of a golf consultant who emphasized that the county should focus its finite maintenance resources on the playable areas and less on areas deemed 'out of bounds,'" Sanders-Pratt said. "Doing this has resulted in the county reducing/eliminating any annual taxpayer subsidy while maintaining a relatively affordable cost per round for a golf course of Tanglewood's quality."
Sanders-Pratt added that the Championship course was listed at No. 85 on the 2021 North Carolina Golf Panel's Top 100 ranking of courses in the state.
"From July 2019 through April 2020, there were 25,882 rounds played. A year later, from July 2020 through April 2021, there were 27,790 rounds played, an increase of 7%," he said.
The course originally opened in 1958 and was designed by renowned golf course architect, Robert Trent Jones. The 1974 PGA Championship tournament was played at Tanglewood. It was also home to the Vantage Championships on the PGA Seniors Tour from 1987 to 2002.
