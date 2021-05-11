Ask SAM: When will substitute teachers for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools get pay raises?

Q: Will substitute teachers get a raise any time soon? They haven't gotten one in 10 years.

— O.B.

Answer: It’s under consideration, said Brent Campbell, the chief marketing officer for the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools.

“We do have an ongoing district compensation committee that is looking at all roles within the district and working to make sure compensation matches market rates and standards over the next year," Campbell said. “We recognize that many roles, including substitutes, have not had an increase in some time. It is important to note that we are also somewhat bound by state pay scales and then supplement with local funds for any increases."

The pay rate for substitute teachers in North Carolina is determined by starting pay for teachers, which hasn’t changed in about 10 years.

“The district compensation committee is looking at raising substitute pay, how that may work and what funding sources would be available for that. Those improvements are part of our overall plans to increase our substitute pool and district fill rate,” Campbell said.