Ask SAM: When will the brush be picked up in my neighborhood?

Q: It has been months since city trucks have picked up growing piles of sticks and debris in the Glenridge neighborhood. Walkers and bike riders have to veer into the street to walk around stacks of branches. Numerous calls have been made because children walking to and from area schools have to enter the road to get around the rubbish. We are always told that “trucks are in our grid” but so far, none have arrived. This is a safety issue.

S.B.

Answer: Johnita Campbell, the deputy director of sanitation for the City of Winston-Salem, said that brush pick-up should pick up, soon.

“Brush collection is greatly reduced during leaf season as most of the staff is allotted to collecting leaves. With that portion of the season coming to a close, brush collection will resume its normal schedule,” she said.

Q: I made some contributions recently in memory of friends who have died. Now I’m getting requests from other charities, some of which I don’t support the cause, asking for donations. How can I stop these requests?

N.P.

Answer: Charity Navigator, an online charity evaluator, recommends that you contact the charity you don't want to hear from directly, either by phone, mail or email and ask to be removed from their list. Also, you can ask them where they got your contact information. It's not always another charity. Contact them and ask that they not release your information.

You can also make an anonymous gift. For more information about Charity Navigator, go to, charitynavigator.org.

You can also register with the Data and Marketing Association's list of people who do not want various types of unsolicited mail, including mail from charities. There is a $2 processing fee to register.

For more information about DMA, go to dmachoice.org.

Q: Now that we can travel more, I recently flew to visit some friends. Why are they still making the "don’t smoke during the flight" announcement when giving the safety instructions? No one has been able to smoke on commercial flights in more than 30 years.

S.V.

Answer: Federal law says airline crews have to make the announcement. Also, people still try to smoke on planes.

A spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration explained the reasons behind continuing to make the "don't smoke" announcement.

"Smoking on an aircraft, including the use of e-cigarette devices, is a violation of federal regulation. Passengers must be advised of that. The passenger briefing is required by federal regulation (§ 121.571(a)(1)(i)).

"Additionally, the FAA enforces such violations through civil penalties under its current zero-tolerance policy."

According to a June 14 press release from the FAA, the agency is proposing to fine a passenger,, $10,300, for lighting up an e-cigarette and also for not following a flight attendants' instructions on an Alaska Airlines flight from Boise, Idaho, to Los Angeles on Feb. 3, 2021.

"The FAA alleges the passenger smoked an e-cigarette in the airplane lavatory, which activated the lavatory smoke detector system. The FAA further alleges the passenger walked through the cabin without his facemask over his mouth and nose, and repeatedly ignored flight attendants' instructions to wear his facemask properly."

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

