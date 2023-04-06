Q: Do you know when the Little Red Caboose at 4284 Patterson Ave. in Winston Salem will reopen for business?

L.T.

Answer: It won’t be much longer. Michael Hastings, the food editor for the Winston-Salem Journal, talked with Larry Horn, the owner of the Little Red Caboose.

“It’s been a major renovation,” Horn said. “We’re hoping to open the end of this month, or the early part of May.”

The restaurant closed last September when Larry Horn bought the restaurant from his brother Bill Horn Jr., Hastings wrote in September. The restaurant opened in 1976 and was owned by Bill Horn Sr., the father of Larry and Bill.

Horn Sr. bought a caboose in Durham and put it on the Patterson Avenue spot where it currently sits.

Over the years the restaurant has developed a reputation for having some of the best hot dogs in town.

After Horn Sr. died in 1999, Horn Jr. took it over and ran the restaurant until 2011 when Debbie Durham took it over and ran it until Sept. 1.

Larry Horn told Hastings last September that he wanted to expand the outdoor seating area and refresh the inside and outside.

Q: Is there going to be a coin collecting show, open to the public, in Lexington, this year?

G.T.

Answer: Yes, for people interested in coins the Eagle Coin Club of Lexington will have a coin show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22 at the J. Smith Young YMCA, 119 W. Third Ave., Lexington.

The show will have more than 20 dealers. You can buy, sell, trade and get free appraisals on coins, currency, tokens and precious metals.

For more information, go to https://www.coinshows-usa.com/Eagle-Coin-Club-Coin-Show.

Q: If I drive-up to a blue postal box outside a post office and it says that “last pickup at this location at 5 p.m.” does that mean inside the box or inside the post office? And does someone really empty the box at 5 sharp? Or should I walk inside to have my letter go out that day? S.C.

Answer: Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service explained how pick-up times are collected.

“Mailpieces placed in the blue collection boxes before the last pick-up time should be collected at or just after the time posted on the box.

“Mail processing begins when those mailpieces are collected, often taking place in the evening and overnight.”

Great American Clean-up

Because of rain April 1, Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful had to reschedule its Great American Cleanup. It needs volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon April 15.

Bags, gloves, and vests will be provided. Lunch will also be provided.

Areas that Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful plans to clean up include streets, parks, streams and schools throughout the city.

Volunteers can request a place they want to clean, or be assigned a location.

To volunteer, go to CityofWS.org/KWSB.

For more information about the Great American Clean-up, call CityLink at 336-727-8000 or 311. You can also email georges@cityofws.org.

Thank you

“A special thank you to the lady who bought my lunch at North Point Grill Thursday, March 30. She will never know what an uplift she gave me. Medically, the past three months have been unexpected and very much a downer for me, and she brightened my life with her thoughtfulness and kindness. I will pay it forward in hopes of lifting up someone else.” P.H.