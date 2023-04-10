Q: When is the Michael's store on Hanes Mall Boulevard going to reopen? There is no information on their website. Why are they closed?

F.M.

Answer: Michael’s will be coming back, but the timetable isn’t clear, yet.

There was a fire at the store, said Rachel Petersen, the head of corporate and product communications for the arts and crafts chain.

“I can confirm that there was a fire at the store which resulted in some damage," she said. "Our team is working diligently to clean the store completely and re-open as soon as possible.

“We miss serving the creative community in Winston-Salem and are looking forward to providing a fresh, new experience to our customers when the store is ready.”

When there is a follow-up, SAM will let you know.

Q: My recycle cart was not picked up last week. It is now full and the next pickup is two weeks out. I still have recycling and want to know if I can put it in my garbage cart. I also heard that the city will be taking over the recycling program. Will there be any additional fees? I heard that $50 will be added quarterly to the water bill to cover the cost for recycling.

W.G.

Answer: SAM is not sure where you heard about the extra fees, but city officials say there will be no additional charge.

Helen Peplowski, the director of sustainability for the City of Winston-Salem, said property taxes cover the cost of recycling program.

“The city has officially taken over the residential curbside recycling collection as of April 3, which was done to increase consistency and reliability in collection services.

“There will not be any additional fees for residents for this service, so I am not sure where this resident may have gotten their information about a $50 quarterly fee.

“The city covers the cost of the recycling program through property taxes.

“If residents experience a missed collection, they may call CityLink at 311 to report it.”

Q: I got my NC driver’s license soon after my 16th birthday in 1961 and it had six digits. However, relocating out of state in 1977 I surrendered my license in order to get a driver’s license in my northeastern state of residency. In 2001 I retired in North Carolina and got a new license. Knowing my old driver’s license number has not been issued to anyone else, can I get my old six-digit license number?

V.M.

Answer: You won't be able to get your old driver’s license number back, said John Brockwell, a communications officer with the Division of Motor Vehicles.

When you move out of North Carolina and are issued a license in another state, your North Carolina license is invalid and can no longer be used, he said.

“If the person returns to NC later, they will have to obtain a new driver license with a new driver license number.

“Customers cannot request to have a specific driver license number," he said.

"There are currently seven digits for each issued NC driver license." Brockwell said.

There are also some zeros. The zeroes don’t mean anything, though, the computer adds them to the beginning of each driver license number.