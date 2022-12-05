Ask SAM: When will the new cooking supply store open?

Q: I’ve seen TV commercials for a new store in Winston-Salem for restaurant supplies and that no membership is required. Where is it located and when will it open?

A.J.

Answer: It’s called CHEF’STORE and it’s located at 140 Stratford Commons Court in the former Office Max store, near Hanes Mall.

The grand opening will be Saturday.

Kara Freeland, a spokeswoman for US Foods, the store’s owner, said that the store will be open to the public seven days a week and no membership is required. Operating hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Michael Hastings, the Journal’s food editor, will have a story about CHEF’STORE later this week.

Q: A friend recently had a medical issue and did not have an advance directive. I think I need to get one, but I’m not sure how to start. What do I need to do?

M.B.

Answer: You can get help on this at Trellis Supportive Care, which has free advance directive workshops.

The workshops are offered in-person and online. The in-person sessions are at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at various locations.

The online session will be via the Zoom video-conferencing platform at 1 p.m. each Tuesday.

Attendees will be able to complete their living will and health-care power of attorney.

Completing these documents will allow someone to be your voice if you can't speak for yourself about your health care.

Upcoming in-person advance directive workshops will be held at:

• 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville.

• 1 p.m. Dec. 14 at Davie County Senior Services, 278 Meroney St., Mocksville.

• 1 p.m. Dec. 28 at the King Senior Center, 107 White Road, Community Building, lower level of Recreation Acres, King.

For more information or to register for either workshop, call Karen Lawler at 336-331-1232 or email KLawler@TrellisSupport.org.

For more information about advance care planning, go to www.Gotplans123.org. The staff at Trellis will be glad to help you.

Q: A friend told me I should get a credit report to make sure everything is correct. How do I get one and how much do they cost? Do I contact one of the credit reporting companies or is there another way to get a report?

N.R.

Answer: According to the Federal Trade Commission, credit reports are free and can be requested through the website annualcreditreport.com.

If you prefer, you can call 877-322-8228 to request a report.

The FTC advises people trying to get a credit report not to contact any of the three nationwide credit-reporting companies directly.

The companies provide the free reports through the website or the toll-free phone number.

Q: I had a couple of near-misses during rain recently, when I couldn’t see oncoming cars because they didn’t have their headlights on. It seems a lot of people don't know they should have their lights on when it's raining. Can you remind them?

B.P.

Answer: We’ll be glad to provide a reminder.

N.C. General Statute 20-129 requires that drivers use their headlights from sunset to sunrise, when there is not sufficient light to discern a person or vehicle on the roadway at a distance of 400 feet, and when windshield wipers are on in times of fog, rain, sleet, snow or when inclement weather or environmental factors severely reduce the driver's ability to clearly discern a person or vehicle on the roadway at a distance of 500 feet ahead.

When wipers are on intermittent, headlights are not required.

Also, running lights are not considered "headlamps" under North Carolina law, according to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles.