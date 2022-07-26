Ask SAM: When will the new state veterans home in Kernersville open?

Q: What is the status of the new state veterans home in Kernersville? Its website says it will open in the spring of 2022, but that time has come and gone. It is a very nice looking complex, but no one seems to be keeping the landscape maintained. Weeds and grass have taken over, and it’s quite an eyesore when you drive by it.

C.G.

Answer: The veterans home is in the home stretch, according to Terry Westbrook, an assistant secretary of the N.C. Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. Westbrook is responsible for the management of the State Veterans Home program.

“I do not have a real solid date for the proposed grand opening," Westbrook said. "Due to the after effects of COVID-19 response and the worldwide shortage of building supplies, the grand opening was delayed multiple times."

The contractor is completing a punch-list of corrections that the N.C. Division of State Health Regulations said need to be made. Those fixes will be the start of getting an occupancy permit.

The building material shortage is hindering completing the list.

“We are hopeful to finish the “punch list” within the next 30 days and receive the final certificate of occupancy soon after that. Then we will plan the grand opening and first day of admissions accordingly,” he said.

Westbrook's agency has get to accept the building, which limits who can do things on the property, including things like landscaping.

“The general contractor has finished their work (other than the “punch list”) so they have in effect released the building, but since we have not received the certificate of occupancy; we have not accepted the building.

“This affects just exactly who is charged with the landscape maintenance. I have instructed the nursing home management services provider to hire their maintenance staff and go ahead and start maintaining the appearance of the facility, but not exactly sure how long it will take to go through the posting, interview, hiring, and start date process for this group.

“Until then, we have made an arrangement to have the grass cut every couple of weeks until we have staff in place to take over this task,” Westbrook said.

The home will have 120 private rooms with baths, a rehabilitation room with a therapy pool, a barber and beauty shop, and flat screen TVs with basic cable.

Citizens Fire Academy

The Winston-Salem Fire Department is accepting applications its Citizens Fire Academy.

The academy will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Aug. 30 through Sept. 22. Dinner will be provided.

Participants will learn about the fire department and learn about the skills necessary to be a firefighter. The academy is a way for the department to develop a relationship with the community.

The Citizens Fire Academy is free and is open to residents 18 and older.

Participants will be selected through an application process and must commit to attending all eight classes. The class size is limited.

Applications must be received by Aug. 12.

To apply go to CityofWSFire.org and click on Citizens Fire Academy.

For more information, contact Theresa Knops at theresak@cityofwsfire.org or 336-407-1343.