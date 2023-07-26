Q: When will the ramp from Salem Parkway to Interstate 74 open? In the past the N.C. Department of Transportation has said that sound barrier work was being done. It looks like that work is complete. Will the ramp open soon? — H.A.

Answer: The ramp will be opening soon, a NCDOT official said.

“Due to some material delay issues, the contractor is scheduled to be complete with this project by the end of August 2023. At that time we will reopen the entrance ramp from US 421 South to NC 74 West,” said Jeremy Guy, a NCDOT division staff construction engineer in Forsyth County.

Q: Some friends and I were out walking recently and saw a baby bird that had fallen out of its nest. A couple of people wanted to put it back and others said leave it alone. We left it alone, but I felt a little bad about it. What should we do if we find a baby bird or other animal that looks like it’s in distress? — S.F.

Answer: It looks like you made the right decision.

In most cases, the best thing to do if you find an injured bird or animal is leave it alone, according to the N.C. Wildlife Commission.

Many young animals will be left alone during the day. If it doesn’t look injured and is alert and active, it probably isn’t orphaned and chances are the parents are close by watching.

Leave the animal alone and check again the next day. If the animal is still there and there is no sign of the mother, contact a wildlife rehabilitator.

“Wildlife rehabilitators are volunteers who are trained and licensed by the State of North Carolina to rehabilitate wild animals until they can be released back into their natural habitat. Rehabilitators dedicate a considerable amount of their time and money to care for orphaned and injured wildlife.

“Before contacting a rehabilitator, be sure the animal truly needs assistance. In most cases, a wild animal has the best chance of survival when it is not taken into human care. Often the best way you can help a wild animal is to leave it alone,” the commission said.

The wildlife commission has a list of wildlife rehabilitators and the type of animals or birds that they are licensed to rehabilitate on its website. Go to ncwildlife.org and click on Interactive Maps from its home page. Then click on Wildlife Rehabilitators.

Update on staying cool

We have an update on places in Winston-Salem people can go to get out of the heat.

“The City of Winston-Salem is opening its recreation centers as cooling centers to help people get out of the heat. All recreation centers are open to the public and anyone can come inside and cool off in the lobby area. A list of recreation centers can be found at www.cityofws.org/856/Recreation-Centers,” said Patrice Toney, an assistant Winston-Salem city manager.

In addition to recreation centers, she said that City with Dwellings and the Bethesda Center for the Homeless have day centers that can be used by people who are homeless.