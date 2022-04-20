Ask SAM: When will the roads in the Shelton Lakes subdivision be repaved?

Q: Eight years ago, the property owners in Shelton Lakes subdivision paid more than $20,000 to have our private roads repaired so the state would designate them as state-maintained and school buses would be able to enter the neighborhood to pick up and drop off children. The school buses are using the streets now but the state has not completed the repaving that is needed. Each time we contact the state offices we are told that we are “not on the list” for repaving. How long does it take for the state to do the work that is needed and that we were told would be done once we paid for repairs?

D.H.

Answer: Pat Ivey, the N.C. Department of Transportation division engineer for Forsyth County, looked into the background of the subdivision’s roads.

“Our records indicate the roads in Shelton Lakes subdivision were built in 1990 and the developers and/or property owners attempted to get the roads added to the state maintenance system in 1996, 2000, 2003 and 2014.

“Each time there was a significant list of repair items that needed to be addressed, including many pavement repair items. In 2014/2015, the property owners completed the repair list and NCDOT was able to accept Ivors Lane, Max Drive and Williams Place Court to the state system in May of 2015.

“Once roads are added to the state system, they are evaluated along with all the other state roads for maintenance and retreatment needs.

“Based on current funding levels, we estimate it will be at least 2027 before the roads can be programmed for retreatment. The roads in this development have extensive age cracking, small potholes and some additional signs of distress.

“NCDOT has scheduled a patch crew to address the failed pavement areas and ensure the roadway is kept in a safe level of repair until we can schedule a preservation retreatment when funds become available,” Ivey said.

Q: I have been trying for three years to get a very bad dip fixed on Little Yadkin River bridge. It is on the south side of U.S. 52 in Stokes County. There have been wrecks there and two people have been killed.

R.Y.

Answer: John P. Rhyne, the N.C. Department of Transportation division maintenance engineer for Forsyth County, explained what caused the problem and the steps that are being taken to correct the bump.

“The approach slab on the US 52 bridge in Stokes County over the Little Yadkin River, just south of Pinnacle, has settled over time and created a bump in the road as drivers transition from the roadway onto the bridge.

“In the fall of 2021 we performed survey and engineering work on the north side of the bridge to develop a solution to address this issue. This spring we were able to schedule a Geotech grout crew to visit the site and inject grout into the soil just before the bridge in order to raise the pavement. The Crew has been onsite since March 21, as weather allows, working on repairing the pavement.

“At this point the ride has noticeably improved and we hope, once the weather clears and we can get back up there, we can improve the ride a bit more.

“We have made marked success to this point but still feel we have several days of work to finish; drivers can expect to see lane closures in that area for at least a couple more days.”

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

