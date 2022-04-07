Ask SAM: When will the sidewalk on Westview Drive be built?

Q: Several years ago we were contacted by the Winston-Salem Department of Transportation to determine if the residents of South Westview Drive desired a sidewalk. We were informed that the sidewalk would be installed in the public right-of-way from Country Club Road to the bridge over Salem Parkway just past Greenwich Road. We were later informed that the residents resoundingly approved the sidewalk and that a bond had been approved to finance the installation of the sidewalk. There are many walkers along this very busy street and a sidewalk is badly needed in order to avoid a potential disaster. Please give us an update on where this project stands.

L.G.

Answer: David Avalos with the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation said that the project is only partially funded right now.

“The Westview Drive sidewalk project requires a federal funding component. The bond only provided for the City match which is 20%.

“We have applied for Federal Funding several times for this project without success. The problem is that it does not score well based on Federal criteria (only the top scoring projects are considered for the funding).

“The next opportunity for funding wouldn’t be until 2024. Once funding is secured, the project can proceed with design, right of way acquisition, and finally construction.”

Q: I had to pay state and federal income tax. My return was filed electronically by a tax accountant. I mailed both payments on March 14th with the vouchers and the envelopes provided. Neither check has cleared the bank. Is it taking longer than in past years to process these payments?

C.H.

Answer: A spokesperson for the Internal Revenue Service said that if you sent the payment to the service center that processes payments for North Carolina, the Kansas City, Missouri service center, payments are being processed routinely.

The IRS also said it could take up to six weeks to process the payment.

Q: Where does the weather information that is run in the Winston-Salem Journal come from?

G.K..

Answer: The Winston-Salem Journal get its weather page information from AccuWeather. AccuWeather gets the information in the Almanac from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said Tom Scott, a senior analyst for AccuWeather.

"We get these normals from NOAA and they're based on the 30-year time period of 1991-2020," Scott said.

To see the information for yourself, go to www.weather.gov/wrh/Climate?wfo=rah and click on Greensboro.

Choose daily almanac and use the calendar to find the date you want to check. It will show you such information as the normal high/low temperatures, and normal year-to-date precipitation.

Amateur radio club to have hamfest

The Forsyth Amateur Radio Club will have its Winston-Salem Spring Fest from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Robinhood Road Baptist Church, 5422 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem.

Equipment and other goods will be for sale, and you can learn about amateur radio.

Admission is $5.

For more information, go to www.w4nc.com or email hamfest@w4nc.com.

