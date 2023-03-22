Q: When will the sidewalks downtown be fully opened? The restaurants encroaching on taxpayer funded walkways are at a minimum annoying. At a maximum it is a safety hazard forcing people to walk in the street. It’s enough to keep me away from Fourth Street. — T.M.

Answer: The restaurants that provide outdoor seating have permission to allow their customers to eat outside and have paid a fee for it. It’s part of a plan that the City of Winston-Salem began more than 20 years ago.

Ken Millett, economic development director for the City of Winston-Salem, provided the following response:

“Restaurants providing outdoor dining on public sidewalks must have a Sidewalk Café Permit issued by the City’s Office of Business Inclusion and Advancement.

“One of the requirements is that the placement of tables, chairs and other furnishings must leave five feet of unobstructed space for pedestrian traffic.

“If there is a permanent obstruction like a tree well or light pole, the space can narrow to no less than four feet.

“If anyone believes that a restaurant may be not in compliance, they can contact Business Inclusion and Advancement at 336-734-1251.”

The outdoor dining is part of a project the city called Restaurant Row that began in the late 1990s.

The project used loans and other enticements to encourage restaurateurs to open a restaurant downtown to revitalize the area. The particular area was Fourth Street.

As part of the project, the city narrowed Fourth Street to two lanes and enlarged the sidewalks.

For decades, Fourth Street had been one-way eastbound, and Fifth Street was one-way westbound. The project called for two-way traffic on both streets to alleviate congestion when Fourth Street was cut down to two lanes.

In a July 19, 2002, Winston-Salem Journal article, reporter Carey Hamilton explained the project.

“The new configuration is part of the $2.6 million makeover of Fourth Street that is intended to attract upscale shops, sidewalk cafes and more housing downtown. The project involves: widening the sidewalks; changing the direction of traffic on parts of Fourth, Fifth and Trade streets; eliminating bus routes on part of Fourth; eliminating on-street parking on Fourth; and planting more trees along Fourth.”

Q: I just noticed recently that Ziglar Road, on the north side of Winston-Salem, will be closing on April 3. Does this have anything to do with the connection to Highway 74? Will Ziglar Road be closed permanently? — M.B.

Answer: Ziglar Road will not be permanently closed. Pat Ivey, the division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation in Forsyth County, explained what’s going on with Ziglar Road.

“The Ziglar Road bridge over U.S. 52 will be closed on April 3rd for 300 days so the bridge can be replaced. This is needed so that new lanes can be added to U.S. 52 as part of the Northern Beltway interchange project.”