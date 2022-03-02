Ask SAM: When will the work at University Parkway at North Cherry Street be complete?

Q: When will the work be finished on University Parkway at North Cherry Street? It seems that no one is ever working when I go by there. It causes me and many other drivers to go out of our way to get back into our neighborhood.
C.B.
Answer: The end is near, said Marcus Kiser, a resident engineer with the N.C. Department of Transportation in Forsyth County.
This project began in November and is scheduled to be done April 29.
“The reason not much work has been going on over the last several weeks is because we have what is called a “season of limitation” in our contracts which starts December 15th of each year and extends to March 15th of the follow year.
“During this time frame, construction activities are essentially at a standstill due weather and temperatures.”
Such jobs as pouring concrete, paving and backfilling depend on temperature and good weather. In addition, asphalt vendors limit production during this time to perform maintenance on their equipment to get ready for business to pick up in the spring.
“With all of that said, our contractor is scheduled to begin operations again around March 15th and they are confident that they will be able to complete all remaining work on or before April 29th,” Kiser said.
Q: A friend told me I should get a credit report to make sure everything is correct. How do I get one and how much do they cost? Do I contact one of the credit reporting companies or is there another way to get a report?
F.C.
Answer: According to the Federal Trade Commission, credit reports are free and can be requested through the website annualcreditreport.com.
If you prefer, you can call 877-322-8228 to request a report.
The FTC advises people not to contact the three nationwide credit-reporting companies directly.
The companies provide the free reports through the website or toll-free phone number.
Q: I want to renew my driver’s license online. What are the steps I have to take?
R.S.
Answer: To get to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles online driver's license renewal page, go to www.ncdot.gov/dmv and click on "Renew License or ID."
When the new page pops up, click on "Get Started" and the system will walk you through the process.
If you renewed your license online at your last renewal, you will need to go in-person to a driver’s license office to renew your license.
There is an additional $3 fee from PayIt, the vendor that runs the online service. That money goes directly to PayIt.
Senior Games Needs Volunteers
Piedmont Plus Senior Games needs volunteers to help with a variety of events during April and May. Each event is only a few hours, and most are on weekdays.
Some are indoors, and others are outdoors.
For more information and to sign up visit the signup page at: https://signup.com/go/ksXQJQo or email kevinw@cityofws.org) or annam@cityofws.org. You can also call the Senior Games office at 336-725-2325.
Piedmont Plus Senior Games, a program for adults age 50+, is offered through the City of Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101