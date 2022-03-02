Ask SAM: When will the work at University Parkway at North Cherry Street be complete?

Q: When will the work be finished on University Parkway at North Cherry Street? It seems that no one is ever working when I go by there. It causes me and many other drivers to go out of our way to get back into our neighborhood.

C.B.

Answer: The end is near, said Marcus Kiser, a resident engineer with the N.C. Department of Transportation in Forsyth County.

This project began in November and is scheduled to be done April 29.

“The reason not much work has been going on over the last several weeks is because we have what is called a “season of limitation” in our contracts which starts December 15th of each year and extends to March 15th of the follow year.

“During this time frame, construction activities are essentially at a standstill due weather and temperatures.”

Such jobs as pouring concrete, paving and backfilling depend on temperature and good weather. In addition, asphalt vendors limit production during this time to perform maintenance on their equipment to get ready for business to pick up in the spring.