Q: Is there an update on the repairs to Old Salisbury Road, where the road was damaged and repairs had to be made?

M.P.

Answer: The project entails more than replacing the pipe under the road.

Here’s a short history of what happened:

In late March 2021, city transportation officials discovered that a portion of Old Salisbury Road, between Brewer Road and Gyro Drive, was badly damaged by erosion and needed to be closed until repairs could be made.

Keith Huff, the director of field operations for the city's Department of Transportation, said the design has been completed and the department is in the process of getting permits and easements.

"Culvert and drainage repair/replacement is a significant part of the project but perhaps the biggest project element is to repair the failed roadway embankments along Old Salisbury Road," he said.

Bidding for the project will come next and Huff said that the projected construction start will be spring 2024.

Q: Why were the flags flying at half-staff Monday? I didn’t hear of any notable deaths.

J.F.

Answer: The flags weren’t at half-staff to honor a particular person, but to honor a group of people.

May 15 is National Peace Officers Memorial Day and Gov. Roy Cooper ordered North Carolina and U.S. flags at state facilities to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Monday.

The day honors all law enforcement officers who were killed or injured in the line of duty.

Q: How long should I keep old tax returns and other important documents? My wife says forever and I say after a decade or two your probably won’t need them anymore.

B.L.

Answer: You both are correct. There are some records that you need to keep forever and others that can be tossed after a few years.

Different documents should be held for various lengths of time. According to the Internal Revenue Service, "Generally, you must keep your records that support an item of income, deduction or credit shown on your tax return until the period of limitations for that tax return runs out."

Generally, tax records should be kept for three years, but there are various exceptions that apply in special situations.

Keep records for seven years if you file a claim for a loss from worthless securities or bad debt deduction. If you don't file a return, keep the records permanently.

For more information, go to www.irs.gov.

The Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina provided information about the retention of other types of documents.

Keep these records permanently:

• Major financial records.

• Birth and death certificates.

• Social Security cards.

• Marriage licenses.

• Divorce papers.

• Military discharge documents.

• Life insurance policies.

• Wills and living wills.

Keep the following documents for one year:

• Regular statements, pay stubs.

• Keep either a digital or hard copy of your monthly bank and credit card statements for the last year.

• You should also hold on to pay stubs so that you can use them to verify the accuracy of your Form W-2 when tax season arrives and receipts for large purchases.

• The Federal Trade Commission suggests holding on to your paid medical bills for a year before throwing the bills away.