Ask SAM: When will we get the Black Friday circulars?
top story

Ask SAM: When will we get the Black Friday circulars?

Black Friday is coming, and many retailers have already started bombarding us with deals. Here are a few tips to help you control your spending this Black Friday.

Q: I read recently that the printed edition of the Winston-Salem Journal will not be delivered on Thanksgiving Day. I appreciate the fact the Journal will reward its employees with a day off to observe Thanksgiving. However, one of the biggest perks of being a print subscriber is the delivery of the Thanksgiving Day paper with all of the Black Friday ads included. When can your subscribers expect to receive this part of the annual delivery?

J.M.

A: Andy Morrissey, the executive editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the Greensboro News & Record said that the Black Friday sales circulars will be delivered in time.

“They will be in Wednesday’s paper, along with the Food section and Relish,” Morrissey said.

Operation Santa Claus needs donations

There is still time to help the Mental Health Association in Forsyth County’s Operation Santa Claus with donations to help make Christmas brighter for people who will be in the hospital during the holidays.

The program provides gift bags for people in in-patient mental health treatment in Forsyth County. No glass, no alcohol, no tobacco, and nothing with strings. Gifts must be unwrapped or in gift bags.

Items needed include:

*Toothbrushes, preferably individually wrapped, no dental floss; Toothpaste, trial size, no mouthwash.

*Shampoo/conditioner trial size, alcohol cannot be in the top three ingredients.

*Lotions trial size, alcohol cannot be the top three ingredients,

*Personal packs of tissue.

*Deodorant trial or regular size.

*Activity books, word find, sudoku etc.; Games: chess, checkers, cards; Crayons; Adult coloring books; 250-500-piece puzzles.

*Underwear in adult men’s and women’s sizes.

*Sweatshirts, no strings, men’s and women’s, XL 2XL and 3XL.

*T-shirts, men’s and women’s, colored or white, XL 2XL and 3XL.

*Snacks: hard candy, crackers, fruit snacks, small bags of chips and snacks, no chocolate.

*Medium sized gift bags to pack the gifts (approximately 10 inches x 12 inches x 5 inches).

Items can be dropped off at the Mental Health Association, 1509 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, through noon Dec. 10.

For more information, email Susan Wheeler at susan@triadmentalhealth.org or call 336-768-3880.

Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Online: journalnow.com/asksam

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

