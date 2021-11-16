Ask SAM: When will we get the Black Friday circulars?

Q: I read recently that the printed edition of the Winston-Salem Journal will not be delivered on Thanksgiving Day. I appreciate the fact the Journal will reward its employees with a day off to observe Thanksgiving. However, one of the biggest perks of being a print subscriber is the delivery of the Thanksgiving Day paper with all of the Black Friday ads included. When can your subscribers expect to receive this part of the annual delivery?

J.M.

A: Andy Morrissey, the executive editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the Greensboro News & Record said that the Black Friday sales circulars will be delivered in time.

“They will be in Wednesday’s paper, along with the Food section and Relish,” Morrissey said.

Operation Santa Claus needs donations

There is still time to help the Mental Health Association in Forsyth County’s Operation Santa Claus with donations to help make Christmas brighter for people who will be in the hospital during the holidays.

The program provides gift bags for people in in-patient mental health treatment in Forsyth County. No glass, no alcohol, no tobacco, and nothing with strings. Gifts must be unwrapped or in gift bags.

Items needed include: