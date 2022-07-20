Ask SAM: When will work on the Interstate 40-Interstate 77 interchange be completed?

Q: For those of us driving west on Interstate 40 towards Hickory and Asheville, the reconstruction of I-40 and Interstate 77 interchange seems to have been going on for a long time already with the end not yet in sight. When the expected completion date and what is the cost of the multi-year project?

H.Q.

Answer: A spokesman for the N.C. Department of Transportation in Iredell County said completion is still a couple of years away.

"The overall completion date for the project is anticipated currently for the spring/summer of 2024. " he said.

The project is expected to cost about $260 million, the spokesman said.

Q: After a malfunction of their cooling systems during the pandemic, the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Fitness Center at Kernersville had to shut down for inside repairs. It was supposed to open in 2022. The outdoor pool looks to be ready to go. It does not look like any work is being done inside on a large scale basis. Is there a reopening date for this facility?

L.K.

Answer: Joe McCloskey, a spokesman for Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said it could open later this year.

“Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist's Fitness Center at Kernersville continues to complete repairs due to the facility’s air handling units which malfunctioned causing substantial damages during 2020.

“Repair and renovation work has been delayed due to issues with COVID-19 as well as supply chain challenges.

“However, we continue to work diligently towards a reopening date in late 2022.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused, and we thank the community for their patience and understanding as we continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our members. We look forward to welcoming the community back to the facility in the future.”

Q: Where do I take an old television that I need to get rid of?

F.M.

Answer: Forsyth County residents can drop off old televisions and various types of hazardous household waste at the 3RC EnviroStation at 1401 S. Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Winston-Salem. It is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

You must provide proof of Forsyth County residency such as a driver's license.

There is no charge for dropping off the television. There is a limit of two televisions per household per year.

Job fair scheduled for Wednesday

Old Salem Museum & Gardens and the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA) will have a job fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for people interested in full- or part-time positions as educators, interpreters and craftspeople, working with youth and adult visitors to Old Salem.

It will be held in the Gray Auditorium of the Old Salem Visitor Center, 900 Old Salem Road, Winston-Salem. No pre-registration is necessary.

For more information, contact Nicole Blalock at nblalock@oldsalem.org.