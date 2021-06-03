Ask SAM: When will work on the noise walls on Salem Parkway in downtown Winston=Salem be finished?

Q: When will the noise walls on Salem Parkway between Peters Creek Parkway and First Street be completed?

R.L.

Answer: Wall work on Salem Parkway is complete, said Pat Ivey, the N.C. Department of Transportation division engineer for Forsyth County.

“The recently installed noise walls on Salem Parkway were constructed as part of the Business 40 Improvement project, where the project limits extend from east of Church Street to west of Fourth Street," Ivey said. "There are no plans to add any additional noise walls on Salem Parkway between Peters Creek Parkway and the First Street ramp.”

Q: If a family member dies but has no will and the family members left are siblings only, are the siblings required by law to go through the clerk of court to settle the estate? What happens if an attorney has advised that, in his opinion, there is no estate and declines the case?

P.T.

Answer: SAM turned to local attorney Mike Wells for the answer to your question.

“The same requirements for opening an estate must be met whether a decedent leaves a will or not, and regardless of who the heirs are," Wells said.