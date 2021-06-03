Ask SAM: When will work on the noise walls on Salem Parkway in downtown Winston=Salem be finished?

Q: When will the noise walls on Salem Parkway between Peters Creek Parkway and First Street be completed?
Answer: Wall work on Salem Parkway is complete, said Pat Ivey, the N.C. Department of Transportation division engineer for Forsyth County.
“The recently installed noise walls on Salem Parkway were constructed as part of the Business 40 Improvement project, where the project limits extend from east of Church Street to west of Fourth Street," Ivey said. "There are no plans to add any additional noise walls on Salem Parkway between Peters Creek Parkway and the First Street ramp.”
Q: If a family member dies but has no will and the family members left are siblings only, are the siblings required by law to go through the clerk of court to settle the estate? What happens if an attorney has advised that, in his opinion, there is no estate and declines the case?
Answer: SAM turned to local attorney Mike Wells for the answer to your question.
“The same requirements for opening an estate must be met whether a decedent leaves a will or not, and regardless of who the heirs are," Wells said.
“Whether a formal estate administration is necessary is determined by the nature and value of so-called countable assets in the estate.
“There are some estate administration options which require less 'moving parts' based on the nature and value of the assets, which can save time and expenses.
“An attorney can review the options with the family to determine which option is required, appropriate, and cost-efficient."
As far as having no estate, Wells said, "In some situations, a decedent does not have any so-called countable assets subject to probate and there is no need to file for an estate administration.
That could happen when:
- A married couple owned all their assets jointly, which passed outside of the probate process when one spouse passes away.
- A decedent was residing in a care facility, had sold their home, vehicles, and had no other monetary assets.
- A decedent had good estate planning advice and had placed their assets into a trust or some other investment which avoided the need for probate through the clerk of court.
Q: If a property is foreclosed on by the bank and this causes the dwelling doors to be padlocked before personal property is removed, what happens to the personal property left inside?
Answer: Again, SAM turned to Mike Wells.
“This would be up to the foreclosing lender, but in some cases, the person handling the estate may be able to agree with a representative from the lender to get access for the removal of the personal property prior to the final order being entered in the foreclosure proceeding.
“Otherwise, it is likely the property would be disposed of by the party which purchased the real estate at the foreclosure sale when the foreclosure proceeding is completed.”
Panera Bread on Reynolda Road
Over the last several months SAM has received asking about the Panera Bread at Reynolda and Old Town roads. When it would be finished and open. It looks like it will open soon. S.P., a reader emailed that the signs are up and construction workers were there. We're trying to find out an oening date and will let you know.
